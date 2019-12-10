Sierra Skye Rocks Chain Belt, Bikini Bottoms & Thigh-High Snakeskin Boots: ‘Drip Check’

Model Sierra Skye took to Instagram on Tuesday to flaunt her curves in a photo that showed her decked out in a crop top with bikini bottoms, a pair of thigh-high snakeskin boots, and a chain for a belt.

The beauty’s update showed her standing in front of a bright green Lamborghini in what looked like a showroom of some kind. Her long-sleeved crop top was a slate grey color, and her string bikini bottoms were black. She teamed up the ensemble with a pair of snakeskin thigh-high boots. To finish off the look, she wore a gold chain belt.

Sierra looked smoking hot in the ensemble as she struck a pose with one hip out to the side. The low-rise bikini, along with the chain around her waist, drew the eye to her taut abs. The stance also showed off the curve of her hip. While most of her legs were covered up with the boots, the tops of her toned thighs were on display.

The model held a black leather jacket in one hand, and it looked like she had a black purse with silver accents thrown over her shoulder. She looked like she was about to jump in the car and take it off for a spin around town.

Sierra wore her hair up in a high ponytail, and the ends were loosely curled and tossed over one shoulder. Her makeup included dark brows, contoured cheeks, and a dark color on her lips. She added a bit of bling to the outfit with a large pair of hoop earrings. The bombshell played with her hair with one hand as she looked off to the side with a serious look on her face.

In the caption, Sierra tagged the Oui fashion brand while mentioning her swag.

The stunner’s fans loved seeing her in the sexy outfit.

“Holy wooooow you look totally so sexy hot,” one admirer wrote.

“Sierra and a Lamborghini. The perfect combo,” quipped a second fan.

“I mean let’s admit it after seeing her no one cares about the car,” joked a third follower.

“Omg girl, you look amazing,” said a fourth commenter.

Sierra looks amazing in just about everything she models, which ranges from slinky dresses to lingerie. She seems to have a soft spot for barely-there bikinis, which also seem to be a favorite among her 4.1 million followers. The beauty works with several fashion brands including Fashion Nova and PrettyLittleThing.