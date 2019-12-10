Vicky Aisha Spreads Legs While Wearing Red Lingerie In Festive Photoshoot

The Australian model stunned in her latest Instagram update.

On Tuesday, December 10, Australian model Vicky Aisha drove fans wild by uploading a provocative, holiday-inspired photo on Instagram.

The picture, taken by professional photographer Aaron Chan Chui, shows the stunner posing seductively in front of a decorated Christmas tree and a snow covered backdrop. Vicky spread open her legs and sat on a carpeted floor with a silver tray of milk and cookies in the foreground. She turned her head slightly, as she gazed flirtatiously into the camera, smiling brightly.

The 28-year-old flaunted her incredible figure in a red satin bra adorned with a large ribbon and a pair of matching underwear. The risque lingerie left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and long, lean legs were put on display in the revealing ensemble. Fans were also able to get a full view of Vicky’s impressive tattoo collection. The beauty kept the sultry look relatively simple and did not wear any jewelry.

For the photoshoot, the blonde bombshell wore her shoulder length hair down and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The application included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

The Instagram influencer requested her followers to come up with a caption for the post, causing quite a few fans to flock to the comments section with various suggestions.

“The sweetest treat Santa could get,” wrote one follower, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Santa must have been a VERY good boy this year,” added a different commenter.

Many of Vicky’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” gushed a passionate fan.

“Seduction and power, she is amazing, beautiful,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

The photo appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 13,000 likes.

This is not the first time that Vicky has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post explicit content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Earlier this month, the stunner uploaded a particularly racy snap, in which she wore a black thong bodysuit. In the photo, Vicky faced away from the camera, exposing her pert derriere. That post has been liked over 50,000 times since it was shared.