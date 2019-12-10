Demi Rose Flaunts Soaking-Wet Curves While ‘Skinny Dipping In The Rain’ During Thailand Sunset

Demi Rose Mawby is on an epic trip in Thailand, and she’s sharing plenty of sexy pictures with her Instagram followers so they can get a glimpse of her relaxing experience.

It seems as if Demi is enjoying some privacy on her vacation, and she’s often shared pictures of herself fully nude in her latest posts. In her newest share, the buxom model appears to be entirely naked again, and her sunkissed skin and long brown hair are wet. The model sat on a tiled deck with her feet in an infinity-edge pool and her back to the camera in the picture, and she looked back over one shoulder with a sensual look, which the photographer caught. Demi’s hourglass curves are on full display, and the tan lines from thong bikini bottoms are visible. Her wavy hair hung down her back and over one shoulder, and Demi hugged one of her arms to her chest, preserving her modesty while the other rested on one shapely thigh. The model wore minimal makeup, and her face glowed in the fading light. In the background, buildings, tropical trees, and the ocean can be seen during the sunset.

Raindrops are breaking the surface of the golden lit picture, and in the caption, Demi said that she went skinny dipping in the rain. She tagged photographer Danny DeSantos with the photo credit for the stunning image. Her followers loved the picture with more than 101,000 hitting the “like” buttons in under half an hour. Plus, nearly 1,000 fans also took the time to leave Demi a message in the reply section. The flame emoji appeared to be among the most popular with people who left comments. Some people also felt that Demi would break the internet with the picture.

“Look at the contrast in colors is this image. The way the lines curve.,” wrote one follower who tagged a friend.

“You look like a Beautiful Goddess,” a second wrote, including two heart-eye smiley emoji.

“Just looking like an angel has come on to the earth,” noted a third fan of the sexy look.

“All the elements of this picture are just perfect,” a fourth declared, including multiple hand-clapping emoji along with two heart-eye smiling emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Demi posted another picture of herself that appeared to be from the same photoshoot yesterday. In it, she kneeled near the pool, and she held her hands in a prayerful pose. In that caption, the brunette bombshell asked her followers to pray for her, but she did not explain why.