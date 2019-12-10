Sara Underwood Sizzles In Revealing Red Bathing Suit During Her Outdoor Shower As She Shampoos Her Mop

Sara Underwood loves nature so much she often bathes in her outdoor shower. For her most recent Instagram update, the 2007 Playboy Playmate of the Year took her place underneath the shower rig that had been installed right next to her magical tiny house, which is currently all decked out in holiday regalia that makes the cheery place resemble a massive Christmas tree.

Her Olympic National Forest home’s colorful disguise lit up Sara’s social media post as she shampooed her hair while posing in a revealing red bathing suit that captured all of the bathing beauty’s amazing assets. The tank-style swimsuit was cut way up on her legs to waist level, allowing her remarkable figure — with its tiny waist and shapely pins — to shine.

The top of the one-piece swimsuit possessed a daring neckline that hit so low that Sara’s breasts were seen both via the dramatic cleavage and by way of the sideboob action the style afforded this star. As she put her arms up to massage her scalp, the 35-year-old Portlandian model’s guns were flexed, causing her enviable muscles to pop.

As the current social media picture was taken, Sara went a little overboard with her pose. She raised one foot in a typical model’s stance to elongate her leg while shooting the camera a big kiss by rounding her luscious lips to mimic that effect.

Meanwhile, the scene nearly upstaged the model.

Sara’s lifestyle was captured in this single snap as the trees of the forest were everywhere, offering a natural way to create a protected environment. Their branches blocked out just enough sunlight, creating a soft glow as the model’s towel hung on one of the trunks. The six-pointed star at the top of her Christmas tree cabin was also lit, as were the bulbs that swirled around the moss-ridden roof. A wooden floor of the make-shift shower gleamed with water as Sara scrubbed the dirt and grime out of her head of luxurious hair.

From among her 9.2 million followers who are always responsive, Sara earned more than 20,000 likes on her latest Instagram update. In addition, dozens of admirers wrote on the social media share within a little more than half an hour of going live. Some related via emoji — including red hearts, diamond rings, fire, and sunglass-wearing faces — while others wrote out their feelings about aspects of the post, as well as about Sara and her lifestyle.

“Isn’t that Dr. Bronners the best for outdoor showers! Good to see ya living your bliss,” stated one admirer.

“You are both gorgeous hippies. Love your adventures and crazy cabins,” remarked a second Instagram user, who added a laughing-crying face emoji, a happy face emoji, a thumbs-up emoji, and a red heart emoji.

“It’s like 30 degrees outside haha whatever floats your boat!” said a third follower, who added a red heart-eye emoji.

“Is the tree the cabin?” asked a fourth fan, who added a shocked-face emoji.