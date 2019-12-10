‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Willow Meets With Harmony And A Shocker Is Ahead

The preview for Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital included a spoiler that has fans curious. For the first time in quite a while, Willow and her mother Harmony will spend time together. Apparently, there are some shockers ahead on this front.

The sneak peek for the December 11 episode shows the mother-and-daughter duo talking. Willow is seen telling Harmony that Wiley is not her grandson and this is raising eyebrows.

Fans know that what Willow is saying is true. Wiley isn’t Harmony’s grandson, because he’s not the baby Willow originally gave birth to and placed up for adoption. However, Willow doesn’t know that yet herself.

What could this reference from Willow mean? General Hospital spoilers don’t reveal anything juicy on that front yet. One possibility could be that Willow could essentially be saying that Harmony isn’t his grandmother because Wiley was placed for adoption.

That doesn’t necessarily fit neatly together though. Willow has managed to make a place for herself in Wiley’s life now as his supposed birth mother. There’s no real reason Harmony couldn’t necessarily do the same eventually as a grandmother.

As anxious as viewers are to see Michael reunited with Jonah — which means that Willow will find out that Wiley died long ago — that has yet to happen. That means that whatever Willow means during this conversation needs more context that will come on Wednesday.

Willow faces off with Harmony after yesterday's explosive revelation. Will she continue standing her ground against DOD?

Tune into a thrilling, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ZDfU3SehNK — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 24, 2019

It seems likely that this tidbit from Willow is connected to another General Hospital spoiler. According to SheKnows Soaps, Willow is hit with a shocker of some kind during Wednesday’s show.

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central indicate that Willow will be caught off-guard in some sense and it isn’t difficult to imagine that is connected to whatever shocker is ahead. Could she perhaps find out that Harmony isn’t her biological mother as fans have speculated for quite some time?

If Harmony were to shockingly reveal to Willow that they aren’t biologically related, that could explain the reference to Wiley not being Harmony’s grandson. Harmony’s Dawn of Day pledge has never been revealed and viewers have previously speculated that it could be about the possibility that Willow’s not really her daughter.

Loading...

However, Willow looked relatively calm as she made the comment to Harmony. It seems likely she’d be far more rattled if this upcoming shocker is something that massive.

At the same time, the show definitely seemed headed toward eventually revealing that Willow is Nina’s true biological child. That storyline has been nudged to the sidelines for a while and it doesn’t seem like it’s being addressed again quite yet.

General Hospital spoilers also indicate that Nelle will be seen during the December 11 show. She’s desperate to get out of Pentonville and she’ll be making a phone call she thinks will help facilitate that. She knows about Lucas and Brad being in the accident and she’s likely anxious to get to Jonah no matter what she has to do to make it happen.

Are these upcoming scenes with Willow and Harmony ultimately connected to Nelle’s shenanigans? Will Michael soon learn the stunning truth about Wiley really being Jonah? General Hospital spoilers hint that things should get juicy on this front soon and fans are ready to watch it play out.