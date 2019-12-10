‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Reportedly Got In Trouble For Deleted Twitter Post About Shannon Beador

Kelly Dodd slammed Shannon Beador as a 'moron.'

Kelly Dodd is reportedly in hot water with Bravo TV after slamming her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Shannon Beador, on Twitter on Friday after hearing an apparently false rumor about something Beador had said.

According to a December 8 report from All About the Tea, a rumor on Facebook over the weekend suggested that Beador had addressed swirling reports about Dodd’s engagement ring from fiancé Rick Leventhal while appearing at a taping of Jeff Lewis’ podcast series, Jeff Lewis Live. However, while a fan who was reportedly present for the taping claimed Beador had suggested that the ring was previously owned by Jim Bellino, Beador allegedly had nothing to do with the odd claim.

All About the Tea suggested Bellino had used Dodd’s engagement ring to propose to his former fiancé but when Dodd found out about what had been said, she took to Twitter and put Beador on blast.

“WTH is wrong with Shannon? My fiancé [Rick Leventhal] bought my ring from Lana Neiman from the diamond district [in] NYC,” Dodd explained.

Dodd also slammed Beador as a “jealous moron” for her alleged claim before later deleting the tweet as it was revealed that it was actually Lewis who commented on Dodd’s ring.

“Jeff was the one who spoke about it. He said he heard Kelly got the ring from Jim Bellino and it’s the same ring Jim used to propose to Nicole [Jim Bellino’s ex-fiance],” a source explained to All About the Tea.

According to the report, Lewis said it was Heather McDonald who initially shared the news with him.

As Real Housewives of Orange County fans may have seen on Twitter, Beador fired back at Dodd after she deleted the “moron” tweet by confirming that she never said one thing about Dodd’s engagement ring, or her engagement ring. She also said that Dodd should get her facts straight.

Following the ladies’ volatile encounter on Twitter, Bravo TV allegedly contacted Dodd and reprimanded her for her mean comment to Beador and demanded the post be deleted. In fact, a rep for the network reportedly threatened to fine Dodd for violating her contract, which is said to include a clause that bans her from social media attacks against her fellow cast mates.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dodd’s co-star, Tamra Judge, also suggested Dodd’s engagement ring was previously owned by another woman during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.