‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Billy Risks It All

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, December 11 bring a significant snag in Sharon’s plans to help Connor. Plus, Nikki and Victor worry about Nick while Billy falls back into his old habit of gambling.

Sharon’s (Sharon Case) plan goes awry when she tries to help Connor (Judah Mackey), according to SheKnows Soaps. Sharon hopes to help Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) son since he’s struggled so much after being held hostage. Unfortunately for her, Connor is only interested in getting his parents back together. He stuns Chelsea and Adam by telling them a bunch of lies about Sharon, which they immediately see through, and they inform Sharon how bad things have gotten for Connor. She gives the worried parents some advice on how to handle their son’s blatant lies, and Sharon agrees to continue trying to work with Connor despite this setback.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) talk to Nick (Joshua Morrow). They worry that Chelsea doesn’t have his best interests at heart in living with Adam. Victor also wonders if Chelsea has any idea about how hard it was for Nick to give up his political ambitions because of Chelsea’s actions. Neither Nikki nor Victor feel that Chelsea and Nick are meant to be, and they don’t see their son’s relationship lasting much longer.

Despite their concerns, Nikki and Victor are happy to be grandparents and take care of Christian (Alex Wilson) while Nick and Chelsea try to have a date. Unfortunately for Nick and Chelsea, it seems like Connor has other plans, and of course, Chelsea must leave early. Nick feels like things might be finished between him and his ex-fiance.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) picks up old habits. He felt so free from his obligations the other night at the bar, and he goes back to try to get some more of that carefree feeling again. Life is weighing down on Billy in a bad way, and he wants to escape everything. He’s entirely lying to Victoria about what he’s doing, and Billy is headed down a terrible, twisted road.

When he’s out along, Billy even manages to get in on a poker game. It seems that Billy has forgotten how bad things got last time he fell into his gambling addiction. He gambled away Jabot’s yacht, “Jaboat,” and nearly lost everything in his life. Sadly, it seems that Billy never learns. If he continues down this path, things will not end well for Billy and Victoria (Amelia Heinle).