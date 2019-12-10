Russian Foreign Minister Is Asked ‘Why Not Just Read The Mueller Report?’ After Denying 2016 Election Attack

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that the United States had offered Russia no evidence that it interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

The foreign minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, visited Washington D.C. Tuesday morning. The visit was Lavrov’s second since Donald Trump took office. In a joint press conference with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the top Russian diplomat claimed that the U.S. had provided no evidence that Russia had interfered in the 2016 presidential election. But Lavrov’s claim did not go unchallenged.

“Why not just read the Mueller report?” Washington Post reporter John Hudson asked Lavrov, as quoted by MediaIte. “It’s very detailed when it comes to U.S. allegations related to meddling in the 2016 election.”

On March 22, special counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, submitted the report of his findings in the two-year investigation of the 2016 Donald Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. The report was finally made available to the public in redacted form on April 18.

In the report, Mueller documents what he calls a “sweeping and systematic” effort by Russian intelligence agents to interfere in the election, with the ultimate goal of helping Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Prior to issuing the report, on July 13, 2018, Mueller slapped 12 Russian military intelligence officers with indictments over the cyber-attack on the election. Those specific Russians, according to the indictment, were behind the hacking of Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign email servers.

In fact, on July 27, 2016, Trump gave a speech in which he called on Russia “if you’re listening” to find a supposed “30,000” emails that Trump claimed where “missing” from Clinton’s server. Just hours after Trump issued that call, the Russian military hackers attempted to break into that server.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (l) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (r) on Tuesday. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

After taking the question from Hudson, Lavrov claimed that he had, indeed, read the Mueller report. But as seen in the video below, in his answer he said that Mueller did not show any “proof of collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Lavrov says he did read the Mueller report, that it didn't show "any proof of collusion" before claiming he has secret communications with the Obama White House in 2016 that will exonerate the Kremlin. pic.twitter.com/8maOHkrWyH — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 10, 2019

Lavrov’s answer appeared to avoid Hudson’s question, which came in response to the Russian official’s claim that the U.S. had offered no proof of Russian election interference at all — not whether Russia and Trump had engaged in “collusion.”

As the national security site Just Security documented, Mueller found numerous instances of Trump-Russia “collusion” including incidents in which the campaign “coordinated with, cooperated with, encouraged, or gave support” to the Russian election interference operation.

Mueller said that he did not, however, find that the Trump campaign’s activities included actions that could be charged as criminal violations of federal election laws. Mueller said that in order to bring criminal charges, according to Just Security, he would need evidence that the Trump campaign “knowingly entered an agreement with the Russian government” to cooperate in the election attack.

The special counsel said in his report that he did not find evidence of such an agreement. But according to The New York Times, federal election laws do not require that a knowing “agreement” exist to establish illegal coordination between a campaign and an outside group or individual.