Jordyn Woods Was Asked If She Had Sex With Tristan Thompson During Lie Detector Test

When Jordyn Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk in March 2019, she underwent a lie detector test about her reported relationship with Tristan Thompson, the baby daddy of her then-close friend Khloe Kardashian. On December 10, the results of the test were revealed on the newest episode of the series.

In showing the clip of the lie detector test administration, the show explained that the whole process took two hours; they only showed a clip of it. Jada explained that the test was at Jordyn’s request in order to reveal the truth to those who were hurt in the process. Though they did not mention any names on the show, one could infer they were referring to Khloe, as well as Jordyn’s former best friend Kylie Jenner.

In that clip, the test administrator — a polygraphist with 25 years of experience — hooked Jordyn up to the equipment, which also included a blood pressure cuff. When he asked her what she wanted to accomplish with the test, she revealed that she just wanted everyone to know that she was telling the truth.

At first, he asked Jordyn basic questions like, “Are you in the state of California right now?” before diving into the query everyone wanted the answer to.

“Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?” he asked.

“No,” Jordyn responded.

Later, the polygraphist revealed Jordyn’s fate.

“You definitely passed, and I believe you’re being truthful on the test,” he revealed.

As fans remember, the Jordyn-Tristan scandal not only played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it also played out in real-time on social media, as well as real-time in the celebrities’ lives.

News of Tristan reportedly cheating with Jordyn broke in February 2019, according to Us Weekly. From there, the rumor mill swirled with story after story until Jordyn revealed her truth about what allegedly took place.

Jordyn’s first public comments on the situation were during her March Red Table Talk appearance, which she claimed that Tristan kissed her at a house party. At the time, she also admitted that she hadn’t been entirely truthful to Khloe and didn’t initially tell her that the kiss took place. When Khloe found out, she felt extremely betrayed and even went as far as to call Jordyn the reason her “family broke up” on Twitter.

Though Khloe backtracked her comments, the Kardashian-Jenner’s relationship with Jordyn was done, and she moved out of Kylie’s house in the spring.

As The Inquisitr reported, Khloe recently revealed on her Instagram story that she forgives both Tristan and Jordyn for their past behavior.