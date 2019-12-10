‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Amanda Tracks Someone

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, December 10 brings a disagreement for Elena and Nate over Amanda. Plus, Mariah warns Summer, Abby offers Chance a job, and Phyllis and Summer have a heart to heart.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) confessed to Chance (Donny Boaz) that she was the jewel thief. Abby hired actors to set up Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) so that she could fire Phyllis. Chance admitted that he was onto Abby early on, but he played along anyway. Then, Abby asked Chance to work for her as the new head of security at The Grand Phoenix Hotel, and he agreed to think about it.

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) ran into Summer (Hunter King) at Jabot. She asked if Kyle (Michael Mealor) was there, and Summer offered to delivery Mariah’s gift to Kyle. Mariah declined Summer’s offer, and talk turned to Theo (Tyler Johnson). Summer told Mariah that she and Theo broke up, and Mariah immediately worried that Summer would go after Kyle again. She issued a warning to Summer to stay away from Kyle because, in Mariah’s eyes, a single Summer is a dangerous Summer. As for Summer, she reminded Mariah that she’s a real person who has feelings. Summer said she’s not living her life for Mariah’s entertainment.

Later, Phyllis showed up at Jabot, and she told Summer that she’d been fired from the hotel. Plus, a lawyer refused to take her case, which left Phyllis bummed. When Phyllis declared she isn’t a bad person, Summer responded by giving her mother the highlights of all the bad things she’s done in her life. Summer tried to make a joke of it, but Phyllis got choked up, which left Summer concerned. Phyllis reminded her daughter that not everybody is born a Newman or an Abbott, and Phyllis had to work hard for everything she has. Talk turned to Kyle, and Phyllis said that she knows that Summer is still in love with him. However, Summer maintained that she merely wants a working relationship with Kyle. The two women hugged.

Finally, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) accused Devon (Bryton James) of being obsessed with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Devon felt that Elena was using the argument to get out of their relationship, but Elena accused Devon of being the one who was pulling away. Later at Society, Elena ran into Amanda and had a civil conversation, and then Elena suggested that Devon try the same thing.

After Elena left, Amanda looked and noticed that the tracker on whoever she is tracking is finally working again.