Puerto Rican Fitness Model Yarishna Ayala Shows Off Toned Derriere In Lace Lingerie

Yarishna Ayala shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed in which she shows off her pert derriere.

On Monday, December 9, the Puerto Rican fitness model took to the popular social media app to post a sweltering snapshot of herself in a lingerie set that leaves little to the imagination.

The photo shows Ayala standing in a tidy room in front of a full-length mirror as she holds her phone next to her shoulder to capture the selfie. The Latina stunner has her side and back to the camera, putting her sculpted booty fully on display. Ayala did not disclose her location.

Ayala is wearing a two-piece lingerie set in black lace. Her bra features thins straps that go over her shoulders, and a small bodice that leaves quite a bit of her side chest visible.

She teamed her bra with a pair of matching bottoms. Its thin straps sit low on her frame, while the thong behind puts Ayala’s backside front and center. The model is also standing in a way that showcases her famous thighs.

Ayala is wearing her raven hair styled down in perfectly straight strands that cascade down her back all the way passed her hips.

The model is looking into her photo with intense eyes and her lips parted. A thick layer of black mascara elongates her lashes, while adding extra depth to her gaze. A nude shade on her lips counterbalances the dark eye makeup, while bronzer helps accentuate the structure of her face.

The post proved popular with her fans. At the time of this writing, the photo has attracted more than 62,500 likes and upwards of 510 comments in under a day of going live. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the fitness model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“You are my inspiration,” one fan chimed in, trailing the words with crown, hands praying and a face blowing a heart kiss emoji.

“There are no words to describe how inspiring you are,” said another fan.

“Now thats a beautiful set of glutes,” a third user raved.

As those who follow Ayala will know, she often uses her strong social media presence to share snapshots that showcase her slamming figure. In addition to shots in which she rocks lingerie and bikini, Ayala also likes to post about her workout routine, in addition to motivating captions and fitness tips.