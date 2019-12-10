‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Confirms She Isn’t Pregnant With Baby Number Four Just Yet

Chelsea Houska is the mom to three young kids, but she also likes to have a good time. Over the weekend, the Teen Mom 2 star had the opportunity to hang out with her friend group and she revealed that it was the first time hanging out and “no one was pregnant.”

According to a report from OK! Magazine, Chelsea took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of herself with two of her friends hanging out. In the photo, Chelsea is wearing her long red hair down and she looks excited as she holds a drink in her hand.

With the photo, she wrote, “When it’s the first time no one in your friend group is pregnant!” With the photo, a sticker of two beer mugs appeared after the text.

It appears that her husband, Cole DeBoer, was hanging out with his wife, too! The outlet also shared a photo from Chelsea’s Instagram which shows Chelsea sitting with her husband at a table. The two have plates of food in front of them and while Cole is looking down at his food, Chelsea is smiling for the camera. Her red hair is still down and she is wearing a comfy berry colored sweater with leggings.

The photos seemingly confirm that the Teen Mom 2 star and her husband aren’t expecting another baby just yet. The two are currently caring for 10-year-old Aubree, 2-year-old Watson, and 1-year-old Layne, but they have been open about the fact that they want to add to their family.

Last month, Chelsea and Cole appeared on the Don’t Tell Mom podcast where they opened up about their lives including whether or not they plan on having more children. As it turns out, they revealed that they do want more children and said they plan on having one more. She also revealed that before having her youngest daughter Layne, who Chelsea welcomed on her birthday, the couple had planned on having two more kids. However, after having Layne, they are thinking about maybe having just one more child.

“Then Layne came and she’s the wildest, feisty tiny little thing. Before we were like ‘Let’s do two more’ but now we’re like ‘Maybe one,” Chelsea said on the podcast.

While the couple want to have more children, they aren’t currently expecting a little one just yet. However, it is great that Chelsesa Houska was able to hang out with her friends and have some fun.