Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Rocks Black Lingerie In Amsterdam

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd tantalized her 5.9 million Instagram followers with her latest update from Amsterdam. While Romee previously shared a post in which she was out and about in the city, her latest update was a more intimate look at her activities in the Netherlands, taken right at her hotel.

According to the geotag of the post, Romee was staying at the Conservatorium Hotel in Amsterdam. In the snap, Romee’s insane body was captured on camera when she was lying back on the bed. Crisp white sheets and bedding were visible beneath her body, and she was clad in a black lace bra and black bottoms. Though her bottoms were almost entirely cropped out of the shot, many details of her top were visible. The bra had simple black straps, a slight scalloped detail along the top of the cups, and lace pieces along the bottom of the bra. The entire piece was structured and covered in black lace.

Romee’s makeup in the picture was natural. Her skin looked flawless, with just a hint of highlighter and bronzer to contour her cheekbones a bit. Her eye makeup was minimal, with not much to distract from her blue eyes, and she appeared to have a sheer pink gloss on her lips.

Her accessories were also quite simple, with just a pair of earrings and a silver ring visible in the shot. Romee’s light locks were spread across the bedding beneath her, and she stared straight at the camera for the snap, putting up one hand as if pretending to block the lens.

Romee’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post received over 191,900 likes within just three hours. Many of Romee’s fans shared their thoughts on the look in the comments section.

One follower absolutely loved the piece of black lingerie Romee wore in the snap.

“So beautiful! Please let us know where that bralette is from.”

“Nice photo Romee you look really stunning,” another fan added.

Another fan showered Romee with praise.

“You are my everything. I love you to the moon and back. You are my most fav vs angel.”

One follower could hardly contain her excitement at the picture.

“Giiirrrlllllllllll I know you’re not real!!!!!”

The bombshell loves to document her outfits for her Instagram followers by sharing plenty of snaps taken while she’s exploring whatever city she is currently in. However, she also isn’t afraid to flaunt her physique in skimpy attire. Just last month, the Victoria’s Secret beauty shared a selfie she took in a minuscule lilac bikini that left little to the imagination.