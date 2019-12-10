Joe Biden Campaign Blasted For Following In Hillary Clinton’s Footsteps

Democratic presidential candidate and frontrunner Joe Biden recently released a campaign ad that attacks Donald Trump as “erratic” and “unstable,” painting the former vice president as someone offering the “strong, “steady” and “stable” leadership the United States needs. The ad was quickly derided by progressive commentator Kyle Kulinski, who suggested that it was following in the footsteps of Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential bid against Trump.

“It’s like the Biden campaign studied Hillary’s failed campaign and said: ‘ok, lets try that again!’, it calls Trump ‘unstable’ and ‘erratic’, and Biden ‘experienced,'” he tweeted. “Hillary was experienced and Trump was erratic & unstable in 2016 and he won. ‘Trump bad’ is a losing strategy!”

Kulinski continued to blast the ad’s focus on attacking Trump, suggesting that it isn’t “creative, interesting or inspiring.”

“It’s f*cking obvious. Now what are you going to do to change the system and improve lives? We live in the twilight zone where the majority of elected dems refuse to learn the most basic lessons.”

Social media commenters appeared to agree with Kulinski. One user suggested that he believes establishment Democrats would prefer Trump to win over Bernie Sanders, adding that such an outcome would allow them to continue blaming Trump, fundraising for the Democratic Party, and ignoring everyday Americans. Another claimed that Biden would ensure Trump’s re-election and also guarantee that Trump “expands his electoral margin” and wins the popular vote.

“Bernie has to be the nominee,” the user continued.

Donald Trump is erratic, unstable, and dangerously incompetent. Every day that he directs our national security is a dangerous day for the United States. pic.twitter.com/aGUxe4ItmQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 9, 2019

Kulinski isn’t the only one that thinks Biden is making the same mistakes as Clinton. In an op-ed for The Guardian, Arwa Mahdawi claims that the Clinton campaign’s focus on criticizing Trump and its emphasis on “business as usual” in the face of Americans desiring change were a couple of the reasons the former secretary of state lost to Trump. Mahdawi notes that Biden’s campaign isn’t offering progressive policies like Bernie Sanders and focuses on Trump being the root of America’s problems as opposed to a symptom.

Just after Biden announced his bid, Vox’s Matthew Yglesias called the 77-year-old politician the “Hillary Clinton of 2020.” But unlike Mahdawi, he said that Clinton’s fall was due to the scrutiny of her decades-long career in the public eye ⁠— something he predicted would be similar problem Biden would face during his run. According to Yglesias, people want “fresh faces” as opposed to “veteran insiders” like Biden and Clinton.

Yglesias appears to be right, as scrutiny of Biden’s record has been constant throughout his run, with many highlighting his past opposition to same-sex marriage and potential corruption during his time in Barack Obama’s administration, among other things.