Ana Cheri Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Lace Lingerie

The model sizzled in her revealing lingerie.

On Tuesday, American model Ana Cheri shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 12.5 million Instagram followers.

In the provocative photos, the 33-year-old sat, perched on a clawfoot tub in a white-walled bathroom. She flaunted her fabulous figure in a sheer lace lingerie set from the clothing brand Fashion Nova. The risque ensemble left little to the imagination and pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Ana’s ample cleavage, toned midsection, and long, lean legs were on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the sultry look with a dainty necklace, a gold bracelet, and her sparkling engagement ring.

The brunette bombshell pulled back her long locks in a high ponytail. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.

Throughout the photoshoot, Ana changed up her poses and expression. In the first image, the model crossed her ankles, as she pulled on her suspender garter belt. She gazed into the camera with her fingers grazing her jawbone. The beauty altered her position for the following photo by tilting her head and adjusting her bra strap.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer provided advertisement for Fashion Nova. She also noted that Colorado, where the picture was presumably taken, has been experiencing cold weather. She proceeded to state that she was raised in Orange County, California and implored followers to let her know where they grew up.

Some fans revealed their original place of residency in the post’s comments section. Many of Ana’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You are so beautiful and I love your hair… thank you for blessing us with your amazing beauty this morning… hope you have an amazing day,” wrote one commenter.

“Arguably the hottest woman on IG,” said a different devotee, adding a string of heart-eye and fire emoji to the comment.

“Your beauty is disarming. Beauty and charm. A perfect fusion. Magic @anacheri,” added another follower.

“Baby! What a beautiful look! You are fantastic! You are unique! You are the queen of attraction! What a beauty! Lovely you,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 180,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Ana has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles. Recently, the model uploaded a racy photo, in which she wore a strappy, lace bodysuit and a white fur coat. That post has been liked over 280,000 times since it was uploaded.