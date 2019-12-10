Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Gravity-Defying Derriere In Wild Pose

American fitness model Jen Selter had her 12.8 million Instagram followers drooling with a breathtaking shot that flaunted her chiselled physique — and a gorgeous sunset view.

Jen didn’t include a geotag on the post or indicate where exactly it was taken, but in her update, she posed on a sandy strip of beach overlooking a large body of water. The sun was setting, casting an orange glow over the water and providing moody lighting for the photo. Though the light was beginning to dim, Jen’s body was still visible in the shot.

The brunette bombshell rocked what appeared to be a bikini, with a sporty top and thong-style bottoms that showcased her sculpted derriere. In the shot, Jen balanced on one leg while the other was extended behind her and elevated above her head. She reached out with her arms in front of her, and her entire body remained stationary in the impressive pose. She kept the look simple, adding a pair of crisp white sneakers to finish it off, and she pulled her brunette locks back in a low ponytail.

The angle didn’t allow fans to see much of Jen’s face, and the way her body was positioned meant that her cleavage was also hidden. However, fans got a good look at her sculpted legs and booty as she positioned her body in the gravity-defying pose.

She paired the photo with an inspirational caption for her followers. The space around her seemed peaceful and serene, and there were no other people visible in the shot.

Jen’s fans couldn’t get enough of the captivating snap, and the post received over 160,800 likes within just one day. Many of her followers took to the comment section to weigh in on the picture.

“Wow everything goals,” one follower said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Loading...

Another fan was too distracted by Jen’s incredible physique to even notice much of the scenery. The fan commented “what sunset? All I see is [peach emoji].”

“Booty and sneakers, ain’t nothing sweeter,” one fan, who was loving Jen’s casual style and revealing bottoms, said.

Yet another follower commented “such an awesome post. Gorgeous body.”

Jen works hard to sculpt her toned physique, and isn’t afraid to flaunt it for her followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell shared an Instagram update that showcased her body in a skimpy pink bikini. The snap was taken at an indoor swimming pool at the American Copper Buildings in New York City rather than a scenic outdoor location. However, the luxurious surroundings and minuscule bikini made for a tantalizing photo.