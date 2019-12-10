Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Sizzles In Gold Bikini At The Beach

Ariana James shared a new update to her Instagram page that has her fans going crazy in the comments section.

Earlier this week, the Colombian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to upload a photo in which she shows off her bikini body to tease her 2 million Instagram fans.

James also used the post to announce that she is moving to Miami, Florida, soon. She currently lives in her native Colombia.

In the photo, James is posing at an undisclosed beach. She is standing with one leg to the side as she reaches up to touch what looks to be one of the iconic lifeguard houses from Miami Beach.

The South American beauty is wearing a two-piece bathing suit in a shade of light gold. The bikini top features two thin straps that go around James’ neck, and a low-cut neckline that teases quite a bit of her chest. The top also boasts a cutout right in the middle, exposing even more cleavage.

James teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sits higher on the sides and lower on the front. This style of swimsuit showcases James’ full, wide hips as they contrast with her slender, toned midsection.

According to the tag James added to her post, her swimsuit is from Meg Liz Swim. A quick peek at the brand’s Instagram page reveals that this is the Luana bikini.

Loading...

James accessorized her beach look with a white Panama hat, which she is holding in her hand. The model is looking straight ahead at the horizon with her lips parted and focused eyes. James is wearing her dark hair styled down as its straight tresses fall over her shoulders. The front of her hair is being swept over her face by the wind.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. The photo attracted more than 121,000 likes and upwards of 1,100 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise James’ beauty and to share their admiration for her. They also used the space to comment on her move to the United States, with many fans welcoming her to Miami.

“Yaaaaaaaaaaas… can’t wait to see u here,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a string o sparkly red heart emoji before continuing, “My fav fitness model.”

“Yesssss te veo acá mi reina love u,” said another one, using the Spanish words for “I’ll see you here my queen.”