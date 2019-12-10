‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Reveals She And Rick Leventhal Are ‘Building A Home,’ Discusses Having More Kids

Kelly Dodd is dishing on her future with fiancé Rick Leventhal.

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal are continuing on with their whirlwind romance by preparing to build a home.

During an interview with Bravo TV, the Real Housewives of Orange County star said that she and the Fox News correspondent are ready to start their life together after getting engaged at Leventhal’s home in New York City in early November.

“We’re at a selfish part of our lives, so we’re really about building a partnership and building a home together. That’s our primary focus right now is building our family together,” Dodd explained, according to a December 9 report.

Then, when asked what was in store for her and Leventhal, Dodd said she was hoping to have “a couple of kids” with her partner before quickly confirming she was joking and making it clear that she and Leventhal don’t actually have plans to expand their family beyond the children they already share with their exes.

While there have been plenty of rumors suggesting Dodd could be transferred from The Real Housewives of Orange County to The Real Housewives of New York City after she moves to the Big Apple to live with Leventhal full-time, there aren’t any immediate plans for the transfer to happen and when it comes to a full-time move to the east coast, Dodd likely won’t do so anytime soon. After all, she’s currently raising her 13-year-old daughter Jolie, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Dodd, in Newport Beach, California.

Dodd may not be an official New Yorker yet but over the past several months, she’s been spending tons of time there with her fiancé and told Bravo TV that she enjoys the fast-paced lifestyle of the city because it’s more her speed.

“Orange County is more laid-back. You’re just easygoing, it’s not as stressful, but I do love the hustle and bustle of NYC,” she explained.

Dodd and Leventhal began dating one another over the summer after meeting through mutual friend Ramona Singer, of The Real Housewives of New York City, in The Hamptons. Three months later, Leventhal proposed to Dodd at his apartment with a massive diamond ring.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dodd recently told Entertainment Tonight that she felt she’d be better suited for The Real Housewives of New York City than The Real Housewives of Orange County because she’s friends with so many members of the series’ current cast, including Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan.