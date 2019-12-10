Bella Thorne Dances In A Bikini & Reacts To Her Haters To Promote Her TikTok

Bella Thorne has been using TikTok a lot to show off her comedic skills and dance moves. Recently, she shared a compilation of all her latest TikTok videos on her Instagram story, urging users to follow her on the app.

Sharing multiple videos to her 22 million Instagram followers, Bella’s first clip featured the actress in a rust-orange bikini, dancing to iLL Wayno’s “Eyes.Lips.Face,” a popular meme on the app. As the song blasted, she swayed her hips from side to side while holding her long, wavy auburn hair fanned out in her hands.

She was fresh-faced as she did what the song commanded and flaunted her brown eyes, plump pout, and freckled, makeup-free face. She sported her usual array of jewelry, rocking multiple silver necklaces, white pearls, and a long necklace with a diamond cross pendant. She also rocked a huge ruby ring on her finger.

“Follow my tik tok bbs!” she wrote.

Bella then shared a clip to the earworm “Who Let The Dogs Out” by Baha Men, featuring four different puppies running around. Bella then got in on the act, joining the dogs in the pack and acting like a pup herself, panting with her tongue out, galloping around on all fours, and scratching her head with her foot.

She also posted a video of herself with her back turned to the camera and dancing to Dej Loaf’s “Back Up” featuring Big Sean. As the song played in the background, frequent taunts Bella has received appeared onscreen.

“You’re only famous bc you were on Disney channel,” one jab said.

“CeCe [her character on Shake It Up] can dance but you can’t,” another comment read.

Bella also shared another video responding to her haters, mocking their words by rolling her eyes and repeating, “Bella Thorne can’t do makeup.” The camera then cut to her face in bold, sparkly red eye shadow and a fully rouged lip. She sighed dramatically as she flaunted her freshly-done face all over the camera.

Another short video she shared featured a topless Bella asking for a drink. She then grabbed a bottle of Benadryl and chugged it, before choking on it in an exaggerated fashion in the comedic clip. In yet another hilarious TikTok, she sneaked in on someone in the bathroom. A disembodied voice, presumably boyfriend Ben Mascolo, can be heard asking for his privacy back as she filmed the selfie video.

In addition to all the other dancing clips Bella shared, the final TikTok that she posted on her Instagram story featured herself dancing to Miley Cyrus’ “See You Again,” in a perfect Shake It Up and Hannah Montana mash-up.