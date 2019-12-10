Arianny Celeste Shows Off Her Perky Booty In Form-Fitting White Satin Dress: ‘Santa Baby’

Arianny Celeste looked smoking hot in a satin dress for her latest set of Instagram photos, which were posted to her account on Monday night.

The UFC ring girl rocked the white, skintight gown, which clung to her curves and showcased her perky backside in the process. The dress also flaunted Arianny’s toned arms, tiny waist, and showed off a hint of cleavage as she posed in front of a fireplace mantel decorated with white and silver Christmas items.

The model had her long, brown hair parted in the center, and styled in loose curls that cascaded down her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup, which included a shimmering highlighter on her forehead and cheeks, defined eyebrows, black eyeliner, and thick lashes. She added pink blush to bring out her cheekbones and a dark pink lipstick to complete the glam look.

Arianny accessorized the look with a gold bracelet on her wrist and some dangling earrings while promoting her Girlfriend Box, and telling fans to play “Santa baby,” while revealing that the prodcut would be the perfect gift for the women in their lives.

Of course, Arianny’s over 3.2 million followers fell in love with the sexy snap, made made short working of showing the photos some love by clicking the like button over 25,000 times and leaving more than 220 comments in the first 13 hours after it was posted to the social networking site.

“That dress is amazing,” one of Arianny’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Has there ever been a woman like @ariannyceleste? The answer is no,” another adoring fan said.

“I love seeing you on fights and on IG… you are glamorous,” a third social media user gushed over the model.

“Good looks Arianny! This makes me so happy,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Arianny dropped the jaws of her followers just two days before her white satin gown photo when she posed in a dark gray metallic dress that got pulses racing.

In the shot, Arianny sparkled like a diamond as she showed off her curves in the plunging, slinky gown while enjoying some food. She ran her fingers through her hair and gave a sultry stare into the camera as green plants could be seen in the background behind her.

That post also proved to be a popular upload for Arianny Celeste, as it has earned nearly 30,000 likes and more than 360 comments to date.