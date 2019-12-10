Donald Trump Goes On Furious Twitter Rant In First Response To Articles Of Impeachment

House Democrats revealed that they would move ahead with two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump, and the president was quick to respond with a serious of tweets addressing the “ridiculous” and “fraudulent” inquiry.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced early Tuesday that the junior body was introducing two articles of impeachment against the president, according to The New York Times – one for abuse of power and one for obstruction of Congress. Representative Jerry Nadler, the impeachment panel’s chairman, explained the charges against the president, saying that he had betrayed the country and endangered the national security and democracy in the United States.

Shortly after Nadler and Pelosi explained the House’s decision regarding the president’s conduct, which focused on a series of communications with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump addressed the impeachment decision in his typical fashion through a series of messages on social media.

“Nadler just said that I ‘pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 Election.’ Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true. Both the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said, many times, that there ‘WAS NO PRESSURE.’ Nadler and the Dems know this, but refuse to acknowledge!” he began in a tweet.

A few minutes later, he followed that tweet with a familiar refrain.

WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

Trump followed this with a third tweet attacking Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California serving in the House as the Intelligence Committee chairman. Schiff originally paraphrased the transcript of a phone call between Trump and Zelensky when it was first released by the White House. In the days since, Trump has claimed that because Schiff didn’t read the transcript word-for-word, he had “made up” the details of the call.

“Shifty Schiff, a totally corrupt politician, made up a horrible and fraudulent statement, read it to Congress, and said those words came from me,” Trump wrote. “He got caught, was very embarrassed, yet nothing happened to him for committing this fraud. He’ll eventually have to answer for this!”

BREAKING: @RepJerryNadler introduces two #ArticlesOfImpeachment against Trump. 1. Abuse of power

2. Obstruction of Congress pic.twitter.com/4JybPtssAL — CAP Action (@CAPAction) December 10, 2019

Finally, Trump concluded that people should read the transcript for themselves because they would see that he used the term “us” while speaking with Zelensky. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the president has claimed that he was asking the Ukrainian leader to help the United States and not him personally when he pressured the Eastern European nation to investigate his chief political opponent, Joe Biden.

The House Judiciary Committee plans to release a text of the articles of impeachment later today, after which lawmakers can propose amendments, which could force a vote on additional charges down the road.