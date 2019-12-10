‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Fit Bikini Body In Photo With Dog

Jasmine Sanders shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed in which she shows off her killer fit body that is bound to send temperatures soaring.

On Monday, December 9, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself in a bikini to tease her 3.7 million Instagram fans, and they are not complaining in the slightest.

The photo shows Sanders sitting on a sidewalk on a patio somewhere in Miami, Florida, as she indicated via the geotag added to her post. Next to the German-born model is a beautiful long-haired white and brown dog with long ears and a red bandana around its neck.

Sanders — who is also known as Golden Barbie — is wearing a two-piece bathing suit in solid black. The bikini boasts a bandeau top with a straight-cut neckline that offers quite a good amount of coverage.

The 28-year-old model teamed her top with a pair of bottoms in matching black. The bottoms sit just bellow Sanders’ bellybutton, leaving her toned abs fully on display. Sanders indicated via the tag on her photo that her swimsuit is from Acacia. A quick peek on the brand’s Instagram page reveals that the model is wearing the manly top with the Brazil bottoms as per a recent post.

Sander is sitting with her knees apart, in a pose that showcases her strong thighs. She is looking to her right, smiling at something outside of the picture frame. Her blond hair styled down in tight curls that fall toward her shoulders. Sanders kept things pretty simple, accessorizing her look with just a gold wristwatch.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. In under a day of going live, the photo garnered more than 44,500 likes and upwards of 220 comments, at the time of this writing. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Sanders’ good look, showering her with comments. They also used the space to engage with her caption, in which she said she canceled her flight.

“I really thought about canceling mine this morning but I had to go back to adulting,” one user wrote.

“[B]eauty from head to toes,” said another fan.

“That dogs side eye is insane!!!!” a third user noted.

2019 was quite a year for Sanders. The model was crowned Sports Illustrated Rookie of the Year, in addition to being featured on the cover of the November-December issue of Maxim, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out.