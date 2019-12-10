Ayesha And Steph Curry Show Off Their Meaningful Matching Tattoos In New Instagram Photo

Ayesha Curry revealed that she and her husband Steph now have matching tattoos in the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the caption of the post, Ayesha explained that the polygonal animal symbols represent each of their children. Riley their first daughter is the unicorn, Ryan, their middle child, is represented with the butterfly while Canon, their youngest, is the wolf. Ayesha’s tattoo is on her forearm while Steph’s is on one of his calves. In the caption, Ayesha also disclosed that she was the one who’d gotten the tattoo first and seemed to make a quip about him copying her style.

The photo has attracted close to 200,000 likes and over 900 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans expressed their admiration for Steph and Ayesha’s ink.

“That is so cool that you guys have matching tattoos for all three kids they are growing up so fast,” one fan wrote.

“What a cool and special way to carry your babies!” another added.

But there were others who expressed disapproval for the tattoos. Even though she didn’t use the term “spirit animal” in her caption, more than one commenter took her to task for appropriating the concept from Native American culture.

More than one commenter also claimed that the tattoos were an affront to Ayesha’s Christian faith.

“Aren’t you Christian? I’m not understanding the spiritual animal part…” they said.

“Spirit animals? Tats? At least we know they’ve left Christianity behind,” a fourth commenter wrote.

As Ayesha’s caption indicates, Steph’s ink was done by popular Los Angeles based tattoo artist Daniel Winter, aka Winter Stone, who is known for these finely lined designs. On his Instagram page, the artist posted a photo of Steph’s tattoo and a behind-the-scenes snap fo them posing together. Ayesha posted a comment under the photo in which she gushed over his work.

Loading...

These aren’t Steph and Ayesha’s only matching tattoos. As Steal Her Style reports, they also have matching Hebrew designs that mean “Love never fails to be.” The ink can be seen in Ayesha’s most recent Instagram photo as it’s located just underneath the animal symbols.

They also have matching arrow tattoos on their inner elbows and these have a deep meaning for the couple as well. In an interview with Parents magazine, they explained that the ink is a big part of one of their pre-game rituals.

“This signifies that the past is behind us and the future is in front of us, so we stay in the middle, in the moment. I smack my tattoo and she does the same,” Steph said.