‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Dishes On Playing Roxie In Chicago On Broadway, Predicts She’ll Cry On Stage

Erika Jayne hits Broadway next month.

Erika Jayne didn’t hesitate to accept the offer to appear in Broadway’s production of Chicago as Roxie Hart.

“It was an immediate ‘yes,'” Erika told Broadway Buzz on December 9.

After her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star and friend, Lisa Rinna, appeared on stage as Roxie years prior, Erika said she quickly signed onto the project because it has long been a dream of hers to appear on Broadway. In fact, after growing up in Atlanta, she moved to New York City as a young adult with hopes of hitting it big.

Although Erika’s dreams of becoming an actress in the Big Apple weren’t immediately fulfilled, she claims she’s finally getting her full circle moment as she prepares to embark on a series of shows, which will begin early next month and continue through March.

“It’s a full circle moment. I think it is for any of us who grew up dreaming of being on Broadway or being in showbiz,” she explained, adding that she knows she’s going to get emotional on stage.

As for what she will bring to the role of Roxie, Erika said that while she may have seen other performances of the character, she’s going to be doing her absolute best to make the character her own when she hits the stage in the coming weeks. As she explained, she doesn’t feel that any actress should play it as others have because everyone has something different to bring to the table when it comes to their renditions of Roxie.

“I’m just excited to have this opportunity to be there and be on stage,” she added.

While Erika is just now fulfilling her dream of being an actress on Broadway, she has long been known as a performer and has seen tons of success on the Billboard dance charts with her many songs. She’s also seen touring success, which has been featured on episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Erika has had her hands full in recent months. Not only is she preparing for her role as Roxie in Chicago, she’s also been spending plenty of time in front of the cameras for the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which began production over the summer. As she told Page Six last week, she has a lot going on in her life at the moment but luckily, “pressure makes diamonds.”