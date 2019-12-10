Princess Diana Broadway Play Debuts Video For Blockbuster Finale Song ‘If’

The life of the late Princess of Wales will be depicted on the Great White Way beginning March 2020.

A Broadway play that will depict the life of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, has debuted a video for the show’s blockbuster closing number “If,” a song sung by the character of Diana, looking forward to her future after her divorce from Prince Charles.

Diana: A True Musical Story, was written by Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan and his writing partner Joe DiPietro, both the 2010 Tony Award winners in the category of Best Musical for Memphis.

The play reflects on the life of the royal and all the things she might have been able to accomplish had she not tragically died in August 1997 in a car crash in Paris, France.

Rolling Stone reported that Bryan debuted a music video for the show’s final song, starring the woman that will portray Diana on stage, Jenna De Waal. In the clip, Bryan is seen outside seated at a piano, accompanying De Waal who stands alongside him, singing the wistful tune.

Just ahead of this number in the show, it becomes clear that Diana’s turbulent marriage to Charles cannot last, and the Queen allows the royal couple to separate. Feeling free from the watchful eyes of the Windsors, Princess Diana steps out and dreams of all she can now accomplish and sings the dynamic finale tune reported the show’s official website.

In “If” Diana sings about looking forward to perhaps having another child, a girl, and hoping that her ex-husband Charles will step aside and allow their son William to be crowned the King of England.

De Waal belts, “If Charles steps aside, and lets my William reign/Then all this suffering will not have been in vain.”

Bryan was very moved by Princess Diana’s life and was greatly affected by her death.

He said to Rolling Stone, “When she died, that was very impactful. Especially the paparazzi that chased her, and her getting killed by the press, it’s terrible. It’s awful.”

Bryan revealed in a further statement to the music news publication that he believes the greatest message of the song is the legacy of empathy and love she left behind. This message continues through the work of her two sons with Prince Charles, William and Harry, and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Joining de Waal on stage are Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

The musical made its world premiere earlier this year in La Jolla Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Theatre. Preview performances will begin on March 2, 2020, at the Longacre Theatre in New York City ahead of a March 31 official opening.