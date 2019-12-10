Gabrielle Union Flaunts Fit Physique In Tight Leggings And Pink Crop Top During Rooftop Workout

Gabrielle Union took some “me” time to squeeze in a workout this week and is encouraging her 14.7 million Instagram followers to do the same.

The former America’s Got Talent judge shared a short video of her strength training session to her Instagram page on Monday — and her fans were certainly impressed by the rigorous routine. The 47-year-old was seen outside on her rooftop doing a variety of squat and lunge exercises with the guidance of the FitOn App on her phone, which she touted in the caption of her post.

Despite working up a sweat, Gabrielle still looked smoking hot as she completed the guided routine in a set of skintight workout gear that did nothing but favors for her fit physique.

The Bring It On star sent temperatures soaring in the athletic-wear look that included a hot pink, sleeveless crop top that showcased her toned arms. The bright shirt cut off just below her chest, flashing her audience a glimpse of her tight torso and abs.

The beauty paired her barely-there top with a set of skintight leggings that clung to her killer curves in all the right ways. The navy blue pants perfectly hugged Gabrielle’s booty as she completed her training, while also defining her toned thighs and sculpted legs. Its thick waistband sat high on her hips to further accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection, which are the results of the intense fitness regiment that she regularly shows off on her Instagram page.

To finish off her look, the actress wore a pair of black sneakers and added a pair of small, gold hoop earrings for a bit of bling. She had her hair styled in tight braids that ran down her back and bounced around as she did the variety of leg workouts. Gabrielle was also makeup-free in the video, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Fans had nothing but love for the latest addition to the L.A.’s Finest star’s Instagram page. After 21 hours of going live, the video has been viewed nearly 500,000 times and has racked up over 63,000 likes. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well. Many expressed their appreciation to the actress for motivating them to start their own fitness journey.

“Thank you for sharing this. I am getting started tonight. I needed to get motivated. Love you and love you you show up in this world,” one person wrote.

“Get it in Gabby. You’re inspiring me to do at least do 3 days of kickboxing this week,” said another.

“This was so inspiring because I was becoming lazy. Thanks,” commented a third.

Gabrielle often shows off the results of her training schedule on social media. Another recent addition to her feed saw her rocking another set of workout gear that included a pair of tiny black shorts and matching cropped hoodie. The look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the snap over 237,000 likes.