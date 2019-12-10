Juice WRLD Reportedly Swallowed Pain Killers Prior To Fatal Seizure To Hide Them From Authorities

Juice WRLD may have swallowed a number of painkillers in order to hide them from the authorities before landing in Chicago, contributing to his fatal seizure, a new report from Radar reveals.

According to sources within his group, the rapper was flying from Los Angeles to Chicago’s Midway airport to celebrate his 21st birthday when he was told that his private jet and all the people on it would likely be searched upon landing. It’s at that point that Juice WRLD – whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins – swallowed a number of Percocet in order to keep them from being found.

While agents searched the group’s luggage using trained dogs, the rapper started convulsing. Reportedly, an agent administered Higgins two doses of Narcan in order to treat his convulsions after his girlfriend Ally Lotti warned authorities that he had a drug problem and took the painkiller regularly.

After 40 minutes and the two injections of the emergency drug that is used to treat opioid overdoses, Higgins reportedly became conscious once again and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. An hour later, he was pronounced dead.

Ultimately, authorities found a variety of items on the plane, including a.40-caliber pistol and two 9mm pistols, along with ammunition. They also found 70 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana and size bottles of codeine cough syrup. Two of the rapper’s security guards were arrested for gun possession at the airport.

So far, the coroner has not released an official cause of death.

The rapper had spoken openly about his struggles with mental health issues and drug use. He recently said that he tries to share the good and bad side about abusing drugs with his music, as The Inquisitr reported.

“[Drugs] can ruin your whole life,” he said. “If they don’t kill you, they can leave you in a trance for the rest of your life. Most f*cking rappers rap about getting high and feeling great. But I talk about the good side and the bad side. Just to shed some light on the negative side.”

Fans praised the rapper for his willingness to talk about mental health and drug abuse.

“Waking up to reports of another fallen legend. Juice Wrld inspired so many people to be open about their depression in hopes of finding happiness. He brought people together & genuinely saved lives. 1 of my favorite artists man Rip to a legend. We love you & we will miss you,” one person wrote.