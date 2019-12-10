Kinsey Wolanski Nearly Spills Out Of Soaking Wet Bikini While In The Maldives

It may be cold in some parts of the world, but model Kinsey Wolanski brought some heat to Instagram Tuesday when she shared a photo and video of her wearing a bikini that looked like it could hardly contain her curves.

The picture showed her in front of a breakfast tray at a resort in the Maldives with a row of villas and the beautiful turquoise water behind her. The stunner was wet and looked as though she had just stepped out of the water. The wooden tray contained a variety of breakfast foods including a plate of sliced fruits.

With her wet hair down her back, Kinsey gave the camera a slight smile as she held a cup of coffee in her hand. Her voluptuous chest was hard to ignore as the photo only showed her from the waist up. Her shapely shoulders and smooth skin were also on display in the snap.

The video clip showed the beauty coming out of a pool next to a similar food tray. The tray had a bit more dishes of food on it, along with a cup of coffee. The model rose up from the water and reached for the cup, looking at the camera before she took a sip. Her chest became a focal point as the clip also captured her from the waist up. Water splashing was the only sound in the video.

The model looked to be wearing a light application of makeup that included thick lashes. She also sported a pale pink color on her nails.

In the caption, she asked her followers if they were breakfast or dinner people. Some of her fans took the time to answer the question, but others couldn’t help but comment on how sexy Kinsey looked in the update.

“Whoaaaa perfect breakfast views!” quipped one fan.

“The best breakfeast i have ever seen,” joked a second user.

“The most beautiful girl in the world,” a third follower complimented.

“You’re perfect,” wrote a fourth admirer.

Many of Kinsey’s 3.3 million followers agree with that last commenter, thinking she is perfect. With her natural good looks and incredible figure, it’s not hard to see why. She seems to know just what her fans like to see and she doesn’t seem to mind showing off her curves in revealing outfits and swimsuits. When she isn’t flaunting her curves in a bikini, her fans might find her pulling a prank on an unsuspecting victim.