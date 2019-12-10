Ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Soaking Wet In Sizzling New Photos

Alessandra's taking the plunge in new photos.

Alessandra Ambrosio got very wet for a stunning new photo shoot. The gorgeous Brazilian model, who was one of Victoria’s Secret‘s most famous faces until she decided to hang up her wings back in 2017, took a very big dip in the water in a new photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. In the new set of photos, the mom of two got absolutely soaked as she showed off her undeniable natural beauty both above and under the water.

Alessandra shared a batch of photos from the professional shoot on her Instagram account on December 9.

In the first upload, Alessandra could be seen as she shot a very sultry look towards the camera while she emerged from the water. The 32-year-old beauty had her long brunette hair slicked all the way back from her face while she looked straight on.

The model showed just a little skin as she posed in a skin-tight purple ensemble, though it’s not clear from the photo if she was fully clothed when she took the plunge or if she was sporting a square-necked swimsuit.

In the second snap in the batch upload, which was made up of four different photos taken for the fashion magazine, Alessandra got neck deep in the pool water.

In that snap, the beauty only had her head above the water as she gave the camera another very sexy glare.

With her hair slicked back from her face once again, Alessandra sported small dangly earrings in both ears while the sun began to set behind her.

The third snap was actually an underwater action shot.

The supermodel swam under the ocean in with her eyes open and stretched both of her arms out in front of her as she made her way through the water.

Alessandra appeared to take the plunge in a strapless ballgown. The bottom of the dress flared out behind her while her brunette hair flowed all around her.

She kept things glamorous with multiple bangles on her wrists.

In the fourth photo, Alessandra went all the way under the water as she swam very close to the seabed.

The model – who’s the co-founder of her own swimwear line, called Gal Floripa – wore a flowy dress as she made her way through the ocean water, this time gliding along with both of her eyes closed.

The upload has received more than 140,000 likes.

In the caption, Alessandra shared a snippet from her interview with the magazine that accompanied the photo shoot. In the quote, she opened up about her passion for the ocean and how she actually wanted to be a marine biologist rather than a model when she was growing up in Brazil.

The star has proved she’s most certainly not afraid of a little water on the social media site in the past.

Just last month, she wowed fans in a video posted to Instagram that showed her after she slipped into a skimpy bikini from her line as she swam underwater with fish and dolphins.