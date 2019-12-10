Kelly Clarkson Sizzles In Funky Print Dress While Impressing Fans With Her Soulful Janis Joplin Cover

Kelly Clarkson blew away her live studio audience this as she sang a cover of a hit Janis Joplin song, and The Voice coach looked stunning in a funky print dress while doing it.

In a recently released Twitter video, Kelly is seen rocking a flowing black dress with a celestial print on it as she belted out the lyrics to “Piece Of My Heart,” in a soulful and powerful voice.

The gown boasted long, flared sleeves and fell to her ankles. She cinched her waist with a black leather belt and added some black boots to complete the ensemble. Kelly also accessorized with rings on her fingers, yellow polish on her fingernails, and gold hoop earrings with fringe embellishments.

Kelly had her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in soft waves that fell over her shoulders as she rocked the mic in front of the crowd to open Tuesday’s episode of her talk show.

The former American Idol winner didn’t hold back in her performance, or for her gorgeous look as she rocked a full face of makeup. Kelly’s glam style consisted of a smoky eye shadow, sculpted eyebrows, and thick lashes. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow on her face, and a dark berry lipstick to complete the look.

The nearly 48,000 fans that follow Kelly’s talk show Twitter account weren’t shy about showing some support for the singer or gushing over the performance.

“That was awesome. That’s the kind of songs you should be singing,” one of Kelly’s followers commented.

“Kelly is one of the sweetest people I’ve seen on tv in a long time. I love her show. Congratulations and continued success,” another adoring fan stated.

“Kelly singing Joplin. Ooooo it’s just so so good,” a third social media user said.

“So much talent!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans who love hearing Kelly sing are in for a treat. The songstress recently confessed that she’s going to be releasing some new music coming in the near future.

“Feeling all the love from my fans today! Thank y’all for streaming my songs and supporting music!! New music coming soon,” the singer told fans in the caption of a recent Instagram update.

That post was a popular one for Kelly Clarkson, as fans seemed excited to hear the news and have clicked the like button over 58,000 times, while leaving over 800 comments to date.