Russian Babe Dasha Mart Poses With Rose In Pink Lingerie For Latest Instagram Snap

Instagram model Dasha Mart stunned her fans once more on Tuesday with a new photo on her feed. In the shot, the Russian bombshell rocked a hot pink lingerie set as she posed with a beautiful flower in the same color.

The photo showed Dasha sitting on the edge of a cream-colored bed with a pink rose in her hand. In the background, an open closet and a framed photo could be seen. Dasha matched her prop in a very bright pink, bustier-style bra with sheer lacy details. The cups sat low on her chest, exposing quite a bit of Dasha’s ample cleavage.

Just a hint of the model’s toned abs could be seen between the bra and matching high-waisted bottoms. The bottom half of the lingerie featured an all-lace garter that hugged her tummy closely, as well as high-cut underwear. The undies exposed the model’s shapely thighs, as well as a black tattoo on Dasha’s leg.

Dasha kept her accessories to a minimum, opting to only wear a few silver rings on her manicured fingers. Her long, blond hair fell behind her back in straight strands and covered part of her face, so not much of the model’s makeup look could be seen. However, she did rock a light pink color on her plump lips, which matched the rose perfectly.

Dasha rested one hand on her thigh and used the other to hold the rose close to her face, angling it slightly towards the camera. She gazed down at the flower with a slight smile.

The post garnered more than 4,900 likes and just over 100 comments in half an hour, proving to be an instant hit with her fans. Dasha’s followers left plenty of praise for the famous Instagram face’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“The rose is pretty but you are absolutely gorgeous,” one fan said.

“A Dream so beautiful,” another user added with several red hearts.

“Gorgeous and Pretty in pink Dasha,” a third person said with pink hearts.

“Wow is beautiful lady Muy Bonita,” added a fourth follower.

Last week, Dasha knocked her fans off their feet with a four-part Instagram upload in which she rocked a tiny bikini by the pool. The various shots showed her laying near the water, standing in front of the ladder, and sprawling out on an outdoor bed, all while wearing an incredibly tiny, leopard-print two-piece bikini. That post garnered more than 23,000 likes.