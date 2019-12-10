Billie Eilish Talks Being ‘Genuinely Terrified To Turn 18’

Billie Eilish took the time to speak to Extra TV at the Variety Hitmakers event and talked about her upcoming birthday.

For some, it might surprise you that Eilish is only 17-years-old. The “you should see me in a crown” hitmaker has achieved a lot at her young age and continues to break records. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she became the first artist this millennium to have a No. 1 single and album in the U.S. On December 18, Billie will turn 18 and expressed to Extra that she is a little scared about it.

“I forget I am 17 sometimes. I am genuinely terrified to turn 18. Even though I looked forward to turning 18 my whole life, I just think people are going to be like, ‘And here is all the hate we feel’,” she said.

The “all the good girls go to hell” songstress did explain that it’s all good and that she’s also excited at the same time.

She discussed the outfit she rocked during her Jingle Ball set last week in Los Angeles, California. Eilish wore a T-shirt with Britney Spears’s face all over it with matching shorts, which caught the attention of many.

“It’s Britney, obviously. It was repurposed, so it was a bunch of old clothes that we made. The brand that we worked with made it into a new outfit.

Even though Billie didn’t wear the outfit just so Spears would see it, she still hopes she does.

“I just did it because I love her and I’m always trying to rep her. Oh, God, Britney is such an icon. I love her so much,” the “bury a friend” chart-topper explained.

On the night of the Variety Hitmakers ceremony, Eilish picked up an award. In her awards speech, Billie thanked her brother, Finneas, who is her co-writer for helping her achieve the huge success she has had over the past few years. She refers to him as her best friend and insists he’s the only reason she’s alive.

Loading...

Eilish wore an oversized zipped up floral jacket with a rollneck garment underneath. She paired the ensemble with pants that matched her jacket and accessorized herself with numerous rings, hoop earrings, and green sunglasses. Billie sported her signature black-and-green hair down.

She is currently the latest cover girl for Variety‘s latest issue which she posed with at the event. The “come out and play” entertainer held the magazine in her hand and poked her tongue out while she closed her eyes.

For the cover, Eilish has been photographed close up. She is looking to the side while wearing green sunglasses with very small lenses.