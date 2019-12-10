Kailyn Lowry Talks About Sharing ‘Unique Experience’ With Leah Messer That ‘Intensifies’ Their Bond

Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer not only share their lives on the hit reality television show, but they are also good friends in real life. In a new reunion special sneak peek shared by Pop Culture, the moms open up about their friendship.

The two women are both moms to three kids. Leah has three daughters while Kailyn has three sons and, recently, the women vacationed together in Hawaii with their kids. In the clip, the two talked about their trip together and Leah revealed that it was the first time she had met Chris Lopez, who is the father of Kailyn Lowry’s youngest son. As it turns out, both Leah and Kail were surprised he made the trip to Hawaii, but that it went well. Leah even revealed that Chris took the kids to the beach “multiple times.”

Reunion show host Nessa then asked the women if they tell one another the truth about everything to which Leah and Kailyn both replied, “Yup.” Both women laughed after sharing their answer to that question.

Dr. Drew then asks if is being in the “intense experience together” that bonds them.

Kailyn noted that she thinks it does saying, “I think that helps because we not only became young moms together, but we are sharing this unique experience that a lot of people can’t really relate to, and it comes with a lot of ups and downs. So I think it intensifies the bond that we already share as young moms.”

Both Leah and Kailyn have been sharing their lives with the world on reality television since they were teenagers. Not only can they relate to one another as being young moms, but having their parenting journey documented for the world to see if an experience that not many others have had. As a result, it isn’t too surprising that the girls have bonded over the experience which is, without a doubt, unique. In fact, they also share the experience with co-star Chelsea Houska, but some fans have wondered if Chelsea is friends with them as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea revealed that she is still friends with Kailyn and Leah, but explained that when she travels for the reunion tapings, she is a “hermit.” However, despite not going out as much, she admitted that she still “loved” her co-stars. She also revealed that she loves watching their adventures.