Lizzo Shoots Back At Haters Who Criticized Her For Twerking In A Thong At A Laker’s Game

Lizo faced harsh criticism after pictures emerged of the Grammy-nominated singer twerking in a thong at a Laker’s game. But she isn’t letting it get her down. The “Truth Hurts” singer took to social media to shut down the haters and let people know that she isn’t going to stop being herself just because some people don’t like it.

According to Hollywood Life, Lizzo appeared on the jumbotron at the Los Angeles Laker’s vs Minnesota Timberwolves game on December 8 where she happily twerked for the audience when her song came on in the stadium. At one point, she turned around to show the cameras her black thong peeking out of her dress that featured a cut-out in the bottom area. While the cameras immediately cut away from the scene, people caught the event on their cameras at the moment went viral across the internet.

As The Guardian reports, people compared the singer to Jabba the Hut and many wondered if she didn’t realize how large her body is. Others lamented how the image would impact children who witnessed her dance moves at the game.

Lizzo, who is a fierce advocate for body positivity and self-love, said during an Instagram live chat that she wasn’t going to let the critics stop her from being happy.

“Nothing really breaks my joy. I’m a really solid, grounded person, and I know that I’m shocking because you’ve never seen — in a long time — a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do and dressing the way that it dresses and moving the way that it moves,” she said. “I’m not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I’m not sexy to them.”

Later on during the broadcast, she turned her message to her fans, advising them that every day is a blessing and to keep fighting even if they feel down.

“I want you to know that even if you’re going through something and it doesn’t feel good that you will feel good again. You have whatever it takes to feel good again.”

After fighting with her self-image when she was younger, the singer has previously said that she didn’t love herself because she never saw a body like hers projected in a positive way in the media. Now, she is taking her message to a broader audience through her music and videos. In one interview, she told viewers that she has embraced the term fat because she doesn’t find it shameful.

Loading...

The singer frequently faces critics when she flaunts her curves, as a recent post on Instagram showed. After posing naked in front of the mirror, some people called her out for not having any class, or for promoting an unhealthy lifestyle. But Lizzo continues to push back against the narrative despite the critiques.