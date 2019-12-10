Candice Swanepoel Stretches Wearing A Tiny Bikini In A Tree In New Video

Candice stripped down in a tree.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel risked what could have been a major wardrobe malfunction as she pulled a few stretches while up high in a tree wearing a seriously tiny bikini. The gorgeous star, who’s one of the lingerie brand’s most famous models, really didn’t leave much to the imagination as she warmed up her muscles while up high in swimwear.

In a video shared to Instagram by Candice’s swim line Tropic of C, Candice could be seen leaning up against the tree as she pulled some very sultry poses.

The grainy video, which was shared online on December 9, first showed the mom of two doing a very big stretch as she bent her right knee and put her foot on the huge tree trunk while she leaned pretty deep into the stretch. Fortunately for the 31-year-old beauty, she avoided showing too much skin and suffering a wardrobe malfunction in her barely-there bikini bottoms.

The blond beauty then reached both of her toned arms up toward the high tree branches as she posed seductively for the camera.

Candice had her long blond hair down for the shoot and made it pretty clear she’s not afraid to flash some serious skin, even while she was up high.

As for her revealing bikini, the skimpy look perfectly showcased her flawless model body while she promoted her business venture.

Candice put all her hard work in the gym on full display in her two-piece, which was made up of a barely-there triangle top with thin strings that stretched over her shoulders and also tied around her back.

She teamed that with a pair of minuscule bottoms in the same color that showed off her tanned skin. The tiny bottoms had a small piece of material that was held together by thin strings that stretched across both of her hips.

Though the bikini look appeared to be nude due to the grainy video being taken from pretty far away, Tropic of C confirmed in the caption that Candice was actually rocking the Praia two-piece in the tracks rust print, which is a white-and-red pattern. The account also noted that pieces from the line are all sustainable.

The video has received thousands of likes on the social media site and also attracted a plethora of comments from the model’s many fans.

“She’s so perfect,” one fan commented.

A second person wrote that Candice looked “So beautiful…..” as she posed in the tree.

The beauty often strips down to her swimwear to promote different pieces from her line.

As The Inquisitr reported just last week, Candice recently had fans stunned as she showed some serious skin in yet another barely-there bikini. In the posted images, she flashed her toned figure in a leopard-print two-piece that left very little to the imagination as she posed on a leather sofa.