‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Engagement Ends: Chris Bukowski & Katie Morton Call It Quits

Another Season 6 Bachelor in Paradise couple has called it quits. Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton got engaged in the finale a few months ago, but now they are revealing that they have split.

Chris and Katie both confirmed the end of their engagement via Instagram posts on Tuesday morning. The Bachelor in Paradise stars posted within a minute of one another, sharing the same caption in each of their updates.

Katie and Chris wrote about how they learned a life lesson about how it is okay to be stubborn in the pursuit of happiness. They also noted that at times, the right thing and the hardest thing are the same. Apparently, that is the case with the end of this Bachelor in Paradise relationship.

The lengthy caption also detailed that Katie and Chris continue to love and respect one another as friends. The Bachelor in Paradise stars thanked fans, friends, and family for their support, and they noted they are hopeful for what lies ahead in love and in life for both of them.

Both fans and fellow Bachelor in Paradise veterans were quick to send their support to both Katie and Chris. For example, Dylan Barbour and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, both of whom found love during Season 6, posted love emoji on Katie’s post.

Chris noted in a comment on his own post that he would always cherish that photo showing him on the beach, just after his engagement to Katie. Dylan shared his love for Chris in a comment, and thousands of Bachelor in Paradise fans “liked” each post within moments to show their support.

Unfortunately, this split does not necessarily come as a huge surprise to BiP fans. Not long ago, Chris and Katie signaled that things were much better now in their relationship than had been the case shortly after filming. However, there had continuously been rumblings of trouble under the surface.

Loading...

Katie and Chris struggled regularly in their romance during filming. Things were tense between them during the Bachelor in Paradise reunion show and the couple faced split rumors after the finale aired. They continued to live across the country from one another, seemingly with no plans forming for either of them to move.

The reality TV stars also rarely posted about one another on social media. This certainly kept fans guessing and ultimately may have been a sign that the engagement never quite found truly solid ground.

While Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour from Season 6 remain engaged, Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty ended their Bachelor in Paradise engagement a while back. Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert remain together, but Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones have split since filming ended, too.