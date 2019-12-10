Dean Unglert Says He’s ‘Unconventional’ And Will Never Marry Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Wedding bells are apparently not in the future for Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes fell in love on the reality television series Bachelor in Paradise and remain together now. However, they may have some differing views about the future. In a recent interview, 28-year-old Unglert straight up said he doesn’t plan to ever marry 24-year-old Miller-Keyes, according to Cosmopolitan. However, in the past, Miller-Keyes has publicly brought up hoping to marry Unglert.

From the very beginning, fans and fellow Bachelor in Paradise contestants had some concerns about this particular relationship because of how different the two are. Miller-Keyes is a romantic, who has spoken of wanting commitment. Meanwhile, Unglert is more of a free spirit who lives out of his van. In this recent interview, Unglert confirmed that he’s not changing up his lifestyle anytime soon.

“That’s never going to happen. She does joke around about us getting married all the time, and I always say, ‘Sorry, it’s not going to happen.’ I don’t know, I’m super unconventional and she obviously is a little more conventional. We joke around about it. Just try to keep expectations to a minimum, you know? Like I said on the show, underpromise, overdeliver.”

Yet, marriage isn’t the only pretty major thing that these two don’t agree on. Miller-Keyes wants children but Unglert is feeling less and less open to the idea. In fact, he even suggested that having children at this point in time to be irresponsible.

“The older I get, I feel like the less and less I want kids. I remember when I was a teenager, I was always so dead-set on having kids, but the world’s in flux. I don’t know if it’s necessarily the most responsible thing to do to bring a child into this world.”

Safe to say, the couple still has a lot to figure out in regard to their future together. Miller-Keyes has sacrificed a lot to be with Unglert, even moving into his van with him despite the fact that it is a far different lifestyle than she was used to.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Miller-Keyes has opened up about the van life and insists it is a lot more fun than she thought it would be. The pair has been traveling the world and living in a minimalist way. They even toured Hawaii by motorcycle. Their lives consist of road trips, exploring and, of course, a lot of photos. Both of them document their adventures on their respective social media accounts.