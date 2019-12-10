‘Star Wars’ Actress Daisy Ridley Says ‘Every Sane Person’ Has An Issue With Donald Trump

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley recently spoke to The Guardian for a profile and revealed her feelings on Donald Trump, Fox News reports. The conversation was sparked when Ridley was asked if she had to be “conscious” of the issues she speaks on given that Star Wars is a Disney property.

“No,” she responded. “I don’t feel I have to edit what I say – the things that make me angry are the things that make everyone angry. Everyone is annoyed with BoJo [British Prime Minister Boris Johnson]. Everyone has an issue with Trump – every sane person anyway.”

Ridley suggested that she doesn’t speak on some issues because others are “so much more articulate” than her and “say it better.”

Ridley stars in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — her third appearance in the franchise — which is intended to be the conclusion to the long-running Star Wars saga. Elsewhere in her Guardian profile, Ridley spoke about her entry into the franchise and the words of advice — and warning — that director J.J. Abrams gave her when she joined the universe.

“This is a religion for people. It changes things on a level that is inconceivable,” she recalled Abrams telling her.

The 27-year-old British actress said that the attention following her role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens was “hard at points,” noting her issues with “control,” but admitted that things eventually became easier to cope with.

“I texted my friend the other day and I was, like: ‘Dude, please don’t put pictures of me online,'” she said, noting the “weird disconnect” that leads people to post things without asking for permission first.

#DaisyRidley is one of my favorite people to interview. Cannot wait for you all to see my interviews for #StarWars Rise Of Skywalker pic.twitter.com/s1SXvIXF58 — Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) December 5, 2019

To help the process, Ridley swore off social media and began therapy two years ago. According to the actress, social media is an unnecessary invasion of her privacy, which she now makes an effort to keep as guarded as possible. Ridley explained that when she goes out with her friends, she asks them to put their phones away. She later said that people need to be “more accountable” for what they share and post.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ridley was recently in São Paulo, Brazil, to promote The Rise of Skywalker at Comic-Con. She was in town with many other actors, including Ryan Reynolds, who experienced a close call when he was almost crushed by a barricade that broke and fell to the floor as he approached it.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres December 19 in Los Angeles, with the theatrical release on December 20.