‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Blames Hannah Brown For Her ‘Naked’ Christmas Tree

The pro dancer jokes that the Season 28 mirrorball trophy winner is the reason for her still-bare tree.

Peta Murgatroyd says Hannah Brown is to blame for her family’s still-bare Christmas tree. The Dancing with the Stars pro dancer posted to her Instagram story to reveal that the chatty mirrorball trophy winner tied her up by talking too long as the Chmerkovskiy clan’s barren tree awaited some TLC.

In a video posted to the social media platform, Peta said she still had a lot to do to prepare for Christmas as she proceeded to call out The Bachelorette star.

“I have to finish this freaking Christmas tree because we’ve had it up now for 2 days and it’s green and it’s bare,” Peta said to her fans in the short video. “We fell asleep on the couch last night.”

The star then revealed how Dancing With the Stars winner Hannah Brown inadvertently messed up her tree trimming plans.

“I was talking to Hannah Brown far too long… we couldn’t stop chatting talking about everything that’s been going on,” Peta explained. “So yeah, gotta get that Christmas tree up tonight.”

The Dancing With the Stars veteran added a caption to her video that said, “[Hannah Brown] you are why our Christmas tree is still naked.”

Peta’s video comes two days after she posted a photo taken at a tree farm with her husband, fellow DWTS pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and their toddler son Shai. In the sweet photo, Shai is sitting on his daddy’s shoulders as he holds a stuffed animal.

In the caption, Peta teased that the trio found a “good one” this year as she referred to the tree.

Fans hit the comments section of the post to rave about the beautiful family and their holiday traditions.

“Looks like you found more than one good one!” one fan wrote to Peta.

“Is he excited about decorating the tree?” another asked of Shai.

“Heck with your tree [Peta Murgatroyd] look at that little boy’s face! Priceless and just the cutest!” a third fan added.

Peta’s comment about her “naked” Christmas tree comes about one year after she had a naked tree experience of a very different variety. Last year, Peta posted photos of a nude Maks standing on top of a ladder as he actually trimmed the couple’s massive holiday tree in the buff, according to E! News.

At the time, Peta noted, “I wouldn’t normally share a picture of such content but I walked out of the kitchen and saw this.”