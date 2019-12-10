Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Sizzles In Tight Pink Dress And Shimmery Eye Makeup

Elizabeth Hurley is dropping jaws in another hot Instagram post. As those who follow the brunette beauty on the platform know, Hurley regularly delights fans with a number of sexy shots on a weekly basis. While some of her photos are bikini-clad, there are plenty of others that are not. One thing’s for sure, however — in each photo she posts, the mother of one makes a statement.

In the most recent image that was shared on her page, the 54-year-old told fans that she was on her way to film Andy Cohen’s hit show Watch What Happens Live on Bravo. In the image, the model posed front and center against a black and silver background. Hurley ran her hands through her hair and looked straight into the camera with a slight smile. The beauty wore her long, dark locks down and curled and they fell just past her shoulder.

She also showed off her beautiful features while sporting a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and shimmery eye makeup. The actress had her killer figure on display in a tight-fitting pink sequin dress that fit her like a glove and showed off her tiny waist. Even though the photo has only been live on her page for a short time, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans, earning over over 8,000 likes and 100-plus comments in just minutes.

Some of Hurley’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looked amazing while countless others raved over her dress. Others had no words for the jaw-dropping shot and simply expressed their opinions by using emoji. A few more dropped a line to let the 54-year-old know that they tuned into Watch What Happens Live and loved every second of it.

“All Hail Sexy Queen Elizabeth Hurley!!” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart and heart-eye emoji.

“I never watch the runaways due to lack of time, but now that I know you’re in it I’ll have to binge watch on my vacation,” a second fan wrote.

“Absolutely stunning. You are a queen Miss Hurley,” chimed in a third follower, adding a series of flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty dropped jaws in another sexy look, that time in an all red ensemble. In the gorgeous photo, the model and actress struck a pose on an oriental rug, looking straight into the camera as she covered up in a sexy red silk fabric. Fans gave the photo their stamp of approval with over 62,000 likes and 1,200-plus comments.