Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Rocks Minuscule Patterned Bikini On A Jet Ski: ‘Ride With Me’

Devon Windsor is showing off her flawless figure again on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The latest look at the Victoria’s Secret model’s incredible bikini body was shared on Tuesday and was an instant hit with her 1.8 million followers. In the photo, the 25-year-old was seen sitting on top of a jet ski and staring at the camera through a pair of trendy, oval sunglasses.

The near-cloudless blue sky and crystal clear water provided a beautiful scene around the blond bombshell as she posed, but it was Devon herself that captivated her audience with yet another eye-popping bikini look that brought some serious heat to her page.

The lingerie model looked smoking hot in a skimpy two-piece from her own Devon Windsor Swim line that left very little to the imagination. The bikini was in the “Black Fan” pattern, which boasted a bold, abstract design that was enough to turn a few heads on its own. But it was Devon’s NSFW showing of skin that appeared to have already grabbed the attention of her fans.

Devon’s swimwear look appeared to include the Layla top — a classic, triangle style with a plunging neckline that left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight despite the camera being positioned a good distance away. A braided trim and double shoulder strap added unique details to the itty-bitty garment, which was tied in a dainty bow high up on her back, accentuating her slender frame.

On her lower half, Devon wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally as risque as her top, if not more. The cheeky garment featured a daringly high-cut design that left the babe’s sculpted legs and toned thighs almost completely bare, while also flashing an ample look at her curvy booty. Its thick, curved waistband was pulled high up on her hips to highlight her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

The blond beauty left her look simple, adding only a delicate pair of earrings for a bit of bling. Her platinum tresses were damp and slicked back to her head, likely from a dip in the ocean prior to the photo being snapped.

Unsurprisingly, Devon’s latest social media upload was a huge hit with her fans. The upload racked up over 7,000 likes within just two hours of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow. Dozens of fans took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning!!” one person wrote.

Another called Devon a “bombshell.”

“You are so amazing, gorgeous,” commented a third.

Devon has been filling her Instagram page with sizzling bikini snaps lately. Just yesterday, the model showed some skin again in a bright red two-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the upload more than 23,000 likes.