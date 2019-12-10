‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee’s Mom, Angie Douthit, Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee’s mom, Angie Douthit, passed away Monday night after a battle with cancer. Angie shared her story on this past season of Teen Mom OG as well as daily on social media where she encouraged her followers with daily Bible verses and always included the hashtag “It’s only cancer.”

On Tuesday morning, a photo was posted to Angie’s Instagram account. The photo showed Angie crossing the finish line of a race. With the photo, a Bible verse from 1 Corinthians was shared as well as one from 2 Timothy 4:7-8. Following the Bible verses, something that Angie shared daily on her account, the news of her passing was shared.

“On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race. Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories,” the caption read.

The post talked about how Mackenzie’s mom found out she had cancer in January 2018. It was then that she was diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer, according to Today. The cancer impacted her brain and lungs, and her doctors gave her 13 months to live. However, she surpassed that and earlier this year, celebrated turning 50-years-old. She talked about her cancer on the Teen Mom OG reunion earlier this year. She was open about her battle on the show as well as on the reunion special.

Late last week, it was revealed that Angie’s illness had worsened and a post to her Instagram revealed that she would be ending treatment after two last rounds of radiation in the hospital before returning home and receiving hospice care.

Angie started writing her social media posts to share updates about her illness. The caption on the most recent photo explained that her daily posting has made quite an impact.

“What started as an easy way to convey information turned into wildfire of hope that spread over the world.”

The social media post encouraged Angie’s followers to use their social media presence to “make a difference” and to “spread love and not hate.”

Over the past couple of days, Angie’s account has been sharing updates about her cancer battle, and Mackenzie has been sharing updates as well. Last week, Mackenzie shared a photo of herself with her mom in a hospital bed. In the photo, Angie is smiling as she poses next to her daughter. With the photo, Mackenzie wrote that she loved her mom “so much.”

Following the news of Angie’s passing, an outpouring of support from those who had followed her journey on social media was posted on the photo.