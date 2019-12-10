Kelly Ripa Shares Excitement Over Family Christmas Photo While Flaunting Legs In Short Dress & Blue Heels

Kelly Ripa slayed in a short dark gray dress as she talked to her Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host, Ryan Seacrest, about her family Christmas photo on the morning of December 10.

In a new behind-the-scenes Instagram video, Kelly and Ryan are seen heading to set to kick off Tuesday’s show. Kelly looked stunning in a long-sleeved dark gray button-up dress that showcased her incredible legs and tiny waist.

The talk show host had her long, blond hair parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She wore a big smile on her face and accessorized her look with some layered gold chains and pendants around her neck and a pair of electric blue pumps.

Kelly also rocked a full face of makeup in the video, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, black eyeliner, and smoky eyeshadow. She added a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush on her cheekbones, and a light pink tint on her full lips to complete the glam look.

Kelly walked alongside Ryan, who wore a black t-shirt, some tan slacks, and a matching tan sport coat with a chunky watch on his wrist.

As the co-stars strolled down the hallway towards the set, Kelly told Ryan she was very excited that a professional photographer had taken her Christmas photo this year as she appeared to be speaking about her family’s portrait.

Kelly then emphasized the fact that she was actually in the photo this year, as she revealed she’s never in the photo, and is likely the one snapping the pictures of her family, which includes husband Mark Consuelos and their children Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

The over 1.5 million fans who follow Live with Kelly and Ryan on Instagram loved the post and watched it over 5,000 times while leaving more than 20 comments in the first hour after it was shared to the platform.

“Love the Christmas trees have great show,” one fan stated in the comments section of the post.

“So sad. I was really enjoying the 1st few minutes of the show and laughing and then it got preempted again. There really needs to be a way to watch show online!” another viewer stated, talking about the show being pushed aside for breaking news coverage.

“Great dress Kelly,” a third comment read.

“Kelly always looks so perfect. Her style is really on point,” stated a fourth social media user.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier this week Kelly showed off her killer legs once again when she rocked a tiny black dress while posing alongside her close friend Anderson Cooper.