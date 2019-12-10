Ashley Graham Growls And Twerks In New Video, Says Her Baby Bump Looks ‘Fake’

Ashley Graham joked about the shape of her baby bump in the latest video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the former Sports Illustrated cover model is seen in a curve-hugging ruched floral dress and her protruding belly is hard to miss. As she looks at herself in a mirror, Ashley starts to twerk a little bit which drew even more attention to her midsection.

“I think this thing looks fake today,” she said of her baby bump. “It does, it looks weird.”

She followed up that last statement with a growl.

The clip has so far been viewed over 2.5 million times and 3,700-plus people have commented on it. Based on the comments, lots of Ashley’s fans thought the clip was hilarious.

“It’s wrong to laughing to die of this video?” one person wrote before adding two crying laughing emoji to their comment.

“Hahaha I love LOVE your sense of humor! You’re hilarious???? your baby will be so lucky to have u” another added.

Ashley’s trainer, Kira Stokes, suggested that the Vogue Magazine cover-girl was actually doing some helpful physical exercise in the video.

“Yes, woman!!!” she wrote. “Keep doing that tuck and squeeze standing glute work…while entertaining us all.”

A third commenter recalled doing the same goofy dance when they were expecting.

“I used to do this all the time when I was pregnant just bc it’s freaking hilarious, literally for no reason at all,” they said.

Others speculated that the more pronounced shape of her bump meant that the baby had likely turned, a sign that it’s getting ready to be born.

Loading...

“Belly getting lower, that’s a good sign,” a fourth commenter wrote. “All the best.”

Another fan asked Ashley if she expected to have her baby by Christmas but the model said that she isn’t scheduled to go into labor that early.

And it looks like Ashley has a thing for twerking with her baby bump. She did a similar dance move in a previous Instagram video as she celebrated getting through her difficult work week. In the clip, she’s sported a waist-long braided ponytail and a navy blue satin slip dress. She accessorized the look with multiple layered gold necklaces and matching earrings. During the video, Ashley showed off an enviable ability to do high kicks while heavily pregnant. She also threw some punches and twirled her braid a couple of times. The upload has been viewed over 3 million times since it was uploaded on October 25.