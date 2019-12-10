Debra Messing Posts Emotional Instagram Pic On ‘Will & Grace’ Set: ‘A Beautiful Ending’

Debra Messing posted an emotional Instagram pic taken on the Will & Grace set the day of the final table read for the reboot of the beloved NBC comedy series. The actress called the finale episode “a beautiful ending.”

Messing remarked in her caption that in one week, the beloved characters of Will Truman and Grace Adler, played by Messing and Eric McCormack, will end their long run on the peacock network.

Messing said the ending was bittersweet and noted how the characters will continue to live on in the imagination. She applauded McCormack for walking this path alongside her. She called her co-star “my partner, my friend, my confidante, my brother” and said he will always have a piece of her heart.

The series will take its final bows after 11 seasons and 20 years of working together for McCormack, Messing, Sean Hayes, and Meghan Mullally, the latter two play Jack McFarland and Karen Walker, respectively.

The photo uploaded by Messing showed her kissing McCormack as they held one another in a warm embrace.

The actress is seen with her red hair flowing down her back, wearing an emerald green shirt and silver hoop earrings. As for the actor, he kept it casual for the relaxed photo. His salt-and-pepper facial scruff matches his casual hairstyle. Wearing a blue-and-gray flannel shirt, McCormack’s eyes were closed as Messing planted a kiss on his cheek in the image below.

Fans added their thoughts to the caption of the sweet pic of the longtime friends and co-stars, remarking how they will also miss the weekly antics of Will, Grace, Jack, and Karen.

Co-star Hayes commented by stating that he loved the photo and that it was such a special moment between friends.

Will & Grace creator Max Mutchnick also chimed in, commenting on the love between the two friends that is so evidently displayed in the intimate pic.

Loading...

“Thank you for sharing this. You have all made our lives a little brighter and our hearts happier,” an Instagram follower of the actress commented.

Another fan commented, “Sad to say goodbye again, but it was wonderful to visit with these wonderful people,” followed by five red hearts and three prayer hand emoji.

After a run that lasted from 1998 through to 2006, the series returned to NBC with a reboot in 2017 on the heels of a successful reunion one year earlier, which centered on the core characters discussing the presidential election between candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.