Donald Trump Jr. Shares Digitally-Altered Picture Of His Shirtless Dad Carrying A Shark

'Haters will say it's fake,' he captioned it.

Donald Trump Jr. shared a bizarre, photoshopped meme of his father carrying a shark, HuffPost reports. The president is purportedly terrified of sharks.

In what appears to have been an attempt to make a point about the impeachment inquiry into his father, Trump Jr. took to Instagram to juxtapose a seemingly-ridiculous image — that of his shirtless dad carrying a great white shark — with what he considers the thin case for impeachment. Specifically, he suggested, seemingly facetiously, that the same sources whose testimony formed the basis for the House’s impeachment inquiry are saying that the picture is real.

The picture seems to have come from a 2003 commercial for a WWE SummerSlam event. In the original commercial, which can be seen on YouTube, Brock Lesnar triumphantly emerges from the waves carrying the beast.

It is not clear whether or not Trump Jr. created the image himself, had someone in his employ create it, or found it somewhere else on the web and then made use of it himself.

As it turns out, Trump Jr. seems to have overlooked a key point when it comes to his father and sharks — the elder Trump is reportedly terrified of them. As Newsweek reported in 2018, adult film star Stormy Daniels claimed that Trump had told her that he hated sharks and hoped they all would die.

She said that at one point she met Trump at a hotel for what she thought was going to be a business meeting, only to instead watch a lengthy documentary about shark attacks.

He’s also tweeted about them. In 2013, he had this to say about the ocean predators:

“Sharks are last on my list – other than perhaps the losers and haters of the World!” he wrote.

This isn’t the first time Trump Jr. shared a digitally-altered image of his father. He has developed something of a reputation for posting eyebrow-raising memes of the president on social media. He once posted a picture of his father’s face imposed on what was meant to look like an app for a porn site, with the caption, “Orange Man F*cks Entire Democratic Party.”

Similarly, he once posted a picture of his father as a Christmas ornament.

The president also seems keen to get in on the action of posting altered photos of himself. As reported by The Inquisitr, in late November, Trump tweeted a seemingly-doctored photo of himself, shirtless and impossibly buff, in a pose reminiscent of Rocky Balboa from the film franchise.