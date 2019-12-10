Serena Williams’ ‘Perfect Lighting’ Selfie Has Fans Speechless

Tennis champion Serena Williams left her nearly 12 million Instagram followers speechless after she posted a stunning selfie.

In the shot, Serena wore a simple white tank top that made her skin glow. To showcase her jewelry line, the tennis ace wore three necklaces from the collection. All three were a gold color that complemented her skin.

The longest of the three featured a dainty chain with a dog tag-inspired charm at the base. The middle necklace was a classic open-link chain style. Last but not least was the shortest — another dainty chain that was accented with seven diamond dew-drop shapes.

Serena also wore a pair of gold earrings, though they are mostly out of view in the photo.

The star athlete kept the rest of her look relatively simple, letting her natural beauty shine through. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail and she wore just a little bit of makeup, focused mainly around her eyes. There was a smidgeon of eyeliner and some false lashes to make her warm brown eyes pop. Other than that, she wore perhaps a light brush of bronzer, but otherwise kept her look fresh-faced.

Most impressive about the shot, however, as the lighting. It was ideal for the selfie and Serena even mentioned the flattering rays, calling them “perfect” in her caption.

The selfie earned over 50,000 likes and more than 600 comments in less than an hour, showing the popularity of the Grand Slam champ.

“By far my favorite. STUNNING,” raved one fan.

“Glowing sis,” added a second, with several fire emoji.

“Your skin is AMAZING,” wrote a third, adding two sparkle emoji.

“Blessed goddess,” proclaimed a fourth, with three kissing faces and three perfection hand emoji.

In addition to the post, Serena also uploaded a number of clips to her Instagram story where she joked around before discussing her jewelry collection once more.

“Rapunzel, Rapunzel, let down your weave,” she said, spinning around while playing with her long ombre ponytail. She was wearing the same jewelry but sported a white lace tank top instead of the solid one from the post.

“This Serena Williams jewelry is on point,” Serena added in another clip, tugging at her earlobe to show off her stud earrings. The earrings spelled out “love,” with two letters on each ear. She also showcased a gold ring in one of the videos.

Serena has recently been focused on expanding her fashion and jewelry empire and even went to Miami to open her own pop-up shop. However, it wasn’t all work and no play for the tennis champ. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the 38-year-old took the time to have some fun on a yacht, flaunting her curvy thighs in the process.