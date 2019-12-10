‘Maxim’ Beauty Kara Del Toro Pops Booty In Short Denim Skirt

Kara Del Toro showed off her world-famous figure on social media yesterday in another sexy snapshot. As those who follow the model on Instagram know, Del Toro is one of the most followed models on the platform and she boasts a following of over 1.2 million and counting, thanks in part to all of the sexy photos that she shares with fans.

In the most recent image that was shared on her wildly popular page, the model struck a pose outside in front of an old, red brick building. She beauty did not specifically mention to fans where she was in the photo but she looked nothing short of picture-perfect. For the photo op, the model looked over her shoulder and into the camera, holding one hand around her mouth. She wore her long, brunette locks pulled back in a high ponytail with a few loose curls.

Del Toro showed off her beautiful facial features while rocking a gorgeous face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The stunner accessorized the look with some silver cross earrings and put her amazing figure on display while sporting a sheer white blouse that was tucked into a short denim skirt, offering views of her toned and tanned legs. She completed the street-chic look with a Louis Vuitton backpack and since the photo went live, it’s earned her a ton of attention.

So far, the hot new shot has earned the model over 20,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments. Some of her fans were quick to comment on the post and rave over her amazing body while countless others asked where she got different parts of her outfit. A few more followers had no words and opted to comment on the photo by using emoji instead.

” Why hasn’t Victoria’s Secret hired you yet?,” one fan asked.

“Kara I can never get over your beauty on your photos. Each and every picture gets better and better,” another follower chimed in, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“When’s your next bikini shoot?,” a third social media user asked the model.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Del Toro stunned in another smoking hot look, this time striking a pose next to her beloved horse at home in Texas. In the photo, the model rocked an all-plaid outfit that showed off her long and lean stems and it comes as no surprise that the photo racked up a ton of attention with over 24,000 likes and over 200 comments.