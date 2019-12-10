Australian Model Olivia Mathers Sizzles In Dangerously Short, Curve-Hugging Dress While Sipping Wine

Olivia Mathers dazzled her 560,000 Instagram followers this week with a new post that is getting showered with nothing but praise.

The upload was shared on Tuesday, however the Australian model explained in the caption that her look was from an event in Sydney last week with the popular brand Oh Polly.

Olivia kicked off her new social media update with a solo shot of her standing outside at night on the rooftop of a building. She wore a huge smile across her face as she posed for the camera with one arm stretched across the ledge of the balcony. In her other hand, the blond bombshell held a glass of wine.

As per usual, Olivia looked absolutely stunning during her big night out in a skimpy body con dress from Oh Polly that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The skintight garment was an ivory white color that popped against the babe’s deep tan, and was made of a satin material that gave it a bit of sheen. The dress boasted an off-the-shoulder design and a bustier-style bodice with a low, sweet heart neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. A lace-up detail with gold hardware spanned the length of Olivia’s torso and tied in a dainty bow right below her chest, drawing even more attention to her exposed decolletage.

Meanwhile, the dress’s daringly short length upped the ante of Olivia’s outfit even more. The piece just barely grazed the Aussie beauty’s upper thighs to flash a glimpse at her long, toned legs. The lower half of the look hugged the model’s hourglass silhouette in all of the right ways, and featured a flattering, ruched design that accentuated her killer curves.

Olivia also shared two short video clips from her evening out in Sydney. The first saw the social media sensation dancing and singing along to the music in the background. The second saw her take a sip of wine while someone in the background let out a shrill scream to cheer her on.

Fans wasted no time in showing the triple Instagram update some love. Within just three hours of being posted to her feed, the steamy post had earned nearly 11,000 likes — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for the Instagram model’s jaw-dropping display.

“Looking gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Obsessed with you,” said another.

Loading...

“This dress is SO flattering,” commented a third.

Olivia often dazzles her fans with her incredible ensembles. Yesterday, she showed even more skin on her Instagram page when she rocked nothing more than a skimpy mesh bikini that left very little to the imagination. The look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the photo over 20,000 likes.