Donald Trump Ahead Of Every Democrat Frontrunner In Three Key Battleground States, Says Poll

A new poll of likely voters from Republican public affairs firm Firehouse Strategies and Optimus puts Donald Trump ahead of all the frontrunners in the Democratic primary in three key battleground states: Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The finding is notable as it comes as the president faces an impeachment probe into his dealings with Ukraine, Newsweek reports.

In Michigan, Trump leads frontrunner Joe Biden by five points, Elizabeth Warren by nine points, and Bernie Sanders by six points. Recent entrant Michael Bloomberg and rising star Pete Buttigieg both trail Trump by 11 points. In regards to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who is not currently in the race, Trump leads by just 0.3 percentage points.

In Pennsylvania, Trump leads Buttigieg by six points, Biden by five points, and Bloomberg by four points. Warren trails Trump by seven points, and Sanders trails him by 10 points.

Wisconsin shows the worse results for Democrats, with Trump showing double-digit leads over every candidate except for Biden, who trailed the president by nine points. Specifically, Trump leads Sanders by 13 points, Warren by 12 points, and Biden by nine points. Buttigieg trails Trump by 11 points, and Bloomberg trails him by 12 points.

“Overall, we find President Trump performing well in these crucial 2020 states,” Firehouse Strategies wrote of the results. “While these numbers will fluctuate as the presidential election continues, Trump is well situated to win back these contests.”

The firm notes that in the history of their polls, likely general election voters typically favored Trump and Biden. Now, the data indicates a “clear downward trajectory” in Biden’s performance, pointing to a March survey where Biden led Trump in Wisconsin by 12 points, compared to the current iteration which has Trump leading Biden by nine points; the pattern is similar in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

The poll also revealed that the majority of likely voters surveyed in the three battleground states were opposed to impeaching and removing Trump from office. Instead, these voters were more interested in Democrats focusing on policy issues.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would begin drafting impeachment articles against President Trump, possibly leading to a vote before Christmas on charging the president with high crimes and misdemeanors. Where do you stand on impeaching and removing President Trump? pic.twitter.com/FqMxV9GMKt — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) December 5, 2019

Speaking to Axios, Firehouse partner Alex Conant suggested that the Democratic Party’s focus on impeachment could be alienating voters.

“Democrats racing towards impeachment are at serious risk of leaving behind the voters they need to retake the White House next year.”

Not all polls bode well for Trump. As The Inquisitr reported, a Monday poll by OH Predictive Insights showed Buttigieg and Biden matching Trump’s numbers when accounting for the survey’s 3.9 percent margin of error. The finding is notable because Arizona is a traditionally Republican state.